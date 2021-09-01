Mauro di Roberto, managing director of Bvlgari’s jewellery business unit, explains the importance of the launch in the face of uncertain times.

Bvlgari presented Magnifica, a spectacular collection of 350 pieces of high jewellery and high-end watches, over a lavish two-day event held in Milan earlier in June. Guests were immersed in the world of the Roman jeweller, which included exclusive access to the city’s signature La Scala Theatre for a private concert directed by its chief conductor Pietro Mianiti, a live performance by revered Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and orchestra conductor Beatrice Venezi, as well as an incredible lunch specially created by three-Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito at the Bvlgari Hotel Milano.

The event was a show of solidarity for the city and its residents, who were severely impacted by the unprecedented global health crisis over the past year. Mauro di Roberto, managing director of Bvlgari’s jewellery business unit, adds, “With international celebrities and clients flocking to town for the event, we wanted to put Milan in the spotlight and contribute to the city’s rebirth after the dark times of the pandemic.”

The completion of Magnifica was undoubtedly an extraordinary feat, setting it apart from the house’s previous high jewellery collections. However, while the coronavirus threw many a spanner in the works, Di Roberto says it also gave the most precious collection ever presented by Bvlgari a whole new meaning: “With Magnifica, it was clear to us that the biggest challenge was to maintain the highest standards in terms of quality, quantity and creativity, especially with all the restrictions imposed because of Covid-19 (for instance, social distancing rules required our goldsmiths to be on part-time shifts). And because it was such a difficult period, it spurred us even more to create a unique and joyful collection to convey a message of hope and positivity. I’ve to say that I’m particularly proud of the team, whose been the real strength of this collection. Everyone was really focused in developing and producing a very complex, important and creative collection despite being in the midst of a difficult period.”

An epic celebration of Italian magnificence with many pieces featuring phenomenal gemstones, Di Roberto thought hard when asked which piece captivated him most: “It’s a very difficult choice, but if I had to choose a particular piece, it would be the Mediterranean Queen necklace. Inspired by a Bvlgari necklace dating back to 1969 that evokes the colours of the sea and waves, this necklace is a real masterpiece, not only for the quality of the craftsmanship, but also the five extraordinary oval cushion-cut Paraiba tourmalines that total about 500 carats (the central gem alone weighs 153 carats!). It’s truly a delicate balance of volumes and curves that took no less than 2,400 hours to achieve, so that is amazing.”

(All images: Bvlgari)