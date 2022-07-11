Cartier showcase: Supple, sensational high jewellery for the summer

By Jacquie Ang
11 Jul 2022
Cartier showcase: Supple, sensational high jewellery for the summer
Conquer warm days and sultry nights with feline ease in these supple and sensational high jewels from Cartier.

Beautés du Monde white gold rings with rubellites, onyx and diamonds, and Beautés du Monde white gold earrings with rubellites, onyx and diamonds, all Cartier; Swimsuit, Hermès
Pluie de Cartier white gold earring with diamonds, Pluie de Cartier white gold necklace with diamonds, and Reflection de Cartier white gold rings with diamonds, all Cartier; Swimsuit, Hermès
High Jewellery platinum bracelet with ruby, onyx and diamonds, High Jewellery platinum earring with rubies, onyx and diamonds, and High Jewellery white gold necklace with ruby and diamonds, all Cartier; Crop top, Hermès
Indomptables de Cartier yellow gold bracelet with onyx, black lacquer and tsavorite garnets, and Indomptables de Cartier yellow gold bracelet with onyx, moonstone, black lacquer and tsavorite garnets, both Cartier; Dress, Bottega Veneta
High Jewellery platinum earring with rubies and diamonds, and High Jewellery platinum necklace with rubies and diamonds, both Cartier; Swimsuit, Hermès
High Jewellery platinum ring with emerald and diamonds, High Jewellery platinum bracelet with emerald and diamonds, and High Jewellery platinum necklace with emerald and diamonds, all Cartier; Bodysuit, Balenciaga
Panthère de Cartier pink gold earring with emeralds, onyx, rubellites and diamonds, and Panthère de Cartier pink gold necklace with emeralds, onyx, rubellites and diamonds, both Cartier; Crop top, Mara Hoffman at Net-A-Porter.com

Jacquie Ang

Jacquie Ang is the fashion editor. She subscribes to Martin Margiela’s desire for anonymity — her place stays behind the camera. When she’s not dreaming up ideas for shoots, geeking out over the details behind runway collections, or deciphering real life’s influences on fashion, she plays toy photographer on Instagram.
