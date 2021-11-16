Cartier unveils “Love is All” film with a star-studded cast

Love Is All is an unreserved statement of appreciation for the arts and for culture from a maison that recognises the need to think outside the box.

Cartier’s latest year-end campaign film Love is All is a representation of the maison’s vision of celebrating a universal, timeless love and sharing it in the spirit of joy and generosity.

Filmed between Paris, Los Angeles and Shanghai, Love is All is a testament to family in all its forms. The extraordinary cast sees 12 Friends of the Maison come together for the first time in a choral film. They include Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams. The personalities build on each other’s creativity and energy as they dance and sing through the catchy melody, showing how important cultural and artistic diversity is to the vitality of a maison such as Cartier.

Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer elaborates: “It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration. Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a sense of joy.”

Directed by the young Brit director and fashion photographer, Charlotte Wales, who’s known for her fresh and light-hearted approach, the film reflects what is important to Cartier: the belief that each person’s singularity is enriched by others, and that these connections reinforce our talents to allow for us to push boundaries and overcome barriers.

As the first line of the emphatic Love is All goes, “Everybody’s got to live together”, it aligns perfectly with Cartier’s universal message as we celebrate the festive season, the most important time for coming together and celebrating family. Written in 1974 by Roger Glover, former bassist for rock band Deep Purple, Love is All was performed by Ronnie James Dio. And if the tune sounds familiar, it’s because it was inspired by The Beatles’ hit All You Need is Love.

Watch the film here:

(All images: Cartier)