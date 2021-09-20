Celebrate your big day with emblematic jewels from Harry Winston

The ultimate expression of love, Harry Winston jewels are as unique and rare as true love itself.

The H.W. Logo Collection marries the brilliance of Mr Winston’s legacy with the traditional wedding vow, bringing a romantic sensibility to one of the house’s most distinctive jewels. First introduced as an engagement ring, the iconic solitaire setting is presented with a round brilliant diamond centre stone between “H” and “W”, which represent the Harry Winston’s initials as well as the titles of husband and wife.

Each setting is meticulously handcrafted from platinum with a minimal amount of metal to maximise the fire, brilliance and extraordinary character of the diamond. The H.W. Logo Diamond Ring is available in three stone sizes of 0.5, 0.7 and 1 carat, with the 1-carat setting also offered in Harry Winston’s signature micropavé.

In 2017, the H.W. Logo edition was enriched with the introduction of a 4.5mm yellow, white and rose gold wedding band that captured the same modern elegance, but in a sophisticated style. Adorned with the house’s emblematic H.W. hallmark and round brilliant diamonds, these symbolic Harry Winston jewels are the perfect complement to one of life’s most meaningful moments.

The Harry Winston lozenge has taken pride of place at the forefront of the house for over five decades. Reminiscent of the silhouette of Mr. Winston’s preferred gemstone cut – the emerald cut – the signature shape is not just a seal, but a symbol of an unwavering commitment to quality fine jewellery at the highest level.

Sleek and sophisticated, every piece in this collection is equal parts classic and contemporary. Perfectly polished bangles and rings are adorned with the Harry Winston lozenge inscribed with HW, while pendants and earrings are framed by a halo of round, brilliant diamonds. Available in white, yellow or rose gold, the versatile designs offer countless styling options for your wedding day and beyond since they can be worn on their own or layered.

If you’re looking for his and her big-day watches, the Harry Winston Emerald timepieces featuring white, rose or yellow gold cases with or without diamonds are the perfect choice. The distinctive cases of the collection echo the silhouette of the founder’s favourite cut in a contemporary yet timeless aesthetic. Ladies can opt for the dainty 17.7mm by 24mm models accompanied by either a double tour satin strap or luxurious gold Milanese bracelet, while men can go for the elegant 33.3mm by 39.3mm watches that would complement a refined wedding suit or tux. The Emerald timepieces are offered in myriad iterations that include beautiful details, such as an emerald-cut stone or HW gold emerald-shaped applique at 12 o’clock, a central motif on a mother-of-pearl dial (on 18mm versions only), dials with bevelled borders and more.

Seal of love

From Sep 24 to Oct 8, couples who sign up for an appointment at the Harry Winston flagship salon at ION Orchard will get to seal their love by customising their very own wax stamp for their special day. Schedule an appointment on Harry Winston’s website or call 6883 9509.

(All images: Harry Winston)