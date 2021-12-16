Christmas 2021: Gift ideas from Chaumet’s signature collections

By Allyson Klass
16 Dec 2021
Christmas 2021: Gift ideas from Chaumet’s signature collections

This holiday season, we pay tribute to Chaumet’s historic address at Place Vendôme with this selection of 12 precious gift ideas from the maison’s signature collections.

From bottom: Chaumet Bee My Love rose gold pavé diamond bracelet, Bee My Love rose gold half- pavé diamond bracelet and Chaumet Hortensia Eden 21.5mm rose gold quartz- movement timepiece with a malachite dial, diamond- set bezel featuring three sculpted rose gold flowers with brilliant-cut diamonds and a polished rose gold mesh bracelet
Chaumet Joséphine Valse Impériale platinum ring with a pear-shaped sapphire of about 4 carats, two pear-shaped diamonds of about 0.7 carats each and brilliant-cut diamonds
Chaumet Laurier white gold head ornament with brilliant-cut diamonds
Torsade de Chaumet white gold necklace with brilliant-cut diamonds
Chaumet Laurier white gold ring with brilliant-cut diamonds
Chaumet Jeux de Liens rose gold pendant with carnelian and a brilliant-cut diamond
Chaumet Bee My Love rose gold bracelet with seven Taille Impératrice-cut diamonds
Chaumet Dandy 38mm steel automatic timepiece with white sanded galvanic dial featuring engraved bayadère stripes and dark blue alligator leather strap
Torsade de Chaumet white gold earring and ring with brilliant-cut diamonds

(All images: Chaumet)

This story first appeared in the December 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.

Allyson Klass

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
