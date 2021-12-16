Christmas 2021: Gift ideas from Chaumet’s signature collections

This holiday season, we pay tribute to Chaumet’s historic address at Place Vendôme with this selection of 12 precious gift ideas from the maison’s signature collections.
(All images: Chaumet)
This story first appeared in the December 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.
Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
You might also like
Ease body aches like bunions and neck pain with Dr Kevin Koo at The Bone & Joint Centre
Beauty & Wellness
By Mavis Teo
17 Dec 2021
This young Greek chef makes the best Christmas fruitcake and to-die-for Greek cookies
Wine & Dine
By Yanni Tan
17 Dec 2021
The best laksa in Singapore: Where to eat nyonya, Penang assam, Sarawak and dry laksa
Wine & Dine
By Jocelyn Tan
17 Dec 2021
Christmas 2021: The best deliveries and takeaways for festive parties at home
Wine & Dine
By Crystal Lee
17 Dec 2021
Tiara Shaw on marrying Markham Shaw, horse riding and raising children
People & Events
By Yanni Tan
17 Dec 2021
iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV tips and tricks for the holiday season
Pursuits
By Crystal Lee
17 Dec 2021
10 of the most magical Christmas markets in Europe
Travel
By Priyanka Lamba
17 Dec 2021
Why Gucci’s crochet art wall by Kelly Limerick deserves a closer look
Style
By pameylacambe
17 Dec 2021