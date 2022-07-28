Summer Lovin: This season’s colourful gemstone jewellery from Bvlgari, Cartier, Chanel and more

Exuding unbridled joy and positivity, vividly coloured jewels are perfect embodiments of the season of youth and freedom.

ART DIRECTION: LEE KUAN LENG

Bvlgari

Launched in June, Bvlgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders is the Roman jeweller’s latest collection of high jewellery and high-end timepieces. One of 140 new masterpieces is this stunning Color Fantasia necklace that embodies the house’s vivacious, ever-original and contemporary approach to selecting vibrant gemstones. This collection sees the master of coloured gems enrich its chromatic palette with the purplish-pink kunzite, an unconventional stone that is known to be difficult to cut. To flaunt the house’s prowess in lapidary work, Bvlgari’s artisans set this necklace with five cushion kunzites totalling 72.01 carats. They are complemented by 25.68 carats of drop briolette-cut Paraiba tourmalines, cushion rubellites weighing 19.31 carats, 30 brilliant-cut diamonds and pavé diamonds with a total weight of 27.31 carats, as well as chrysoprase elements in an elegant wave-like setting.

Cartier

It is undeniable that the Parisian maison’s forte lies in its ability to interpret beauty from wherever it is found, and transpose it onto the most magnificent jewels. Beautés du Monde, Cartier’s new high jewellery collection is no different. The play of gemstones amplifies the elements of nature and cultures from which this new collection draws inspiration. A fine example is this Apatura Necklace. To reflect the iridescent hues of the butterfly’s wings, designers and gemologists looked for stones whose colours best matched the fire of the necklace’s three Australian opals, totalling 22.08 carats. The result: gems in shades reminiscent of a blaze of rainbow hues are arranged in an array of geometric patterns comprising diamond bars, orange sapphires and strands of threaded sapphire beads. Made in the Cartier tradition of transformable jewellery, the central pendant is detachable and can be worn as a brooch.

Chanel

For the maison’s new high jewellery collection, 1932, its Fine Jewellery Creation Studio took inspiration from the modern spirit of Bijoux de Diamants, which was the first high jewellery collection presented by Gabrielle Chanel 90 years ago. Retaining the same theme of the heavens and pure lines, it boasts 77 spectacular creations in three chapters: the Comet, the Moon and the Sun. Featured here is the Comète Aubazine ring, one of 34 pieces from the first chapter. Like a lucky charm with its burst of light and aura, the pink gold and platinum creation is adorned with a central round-cut diamond of 1.59 carats in a diamond-set star encircled by pink sapphires. The ring can be worn in two ways: in its entirety as seen here or in a smaller version without the motif of radiating lines behind the star.

Chopard

This joyful creation featuring a cornucopia of bejewelled blooms is part of the 75 haute joaillerie creations from the maison’s latest Red Carpet Collection launched at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Flaunting an impressive 263 carats of peridots, 135 carats of tsavorites and 130.40 carats of apatites, the beaded necklace is accentuated with a pendant that conveys a powerful message. Set in Fairmined-certified ethical white gold and titanium, it features over 60 carats of coloured sapphires, amethysts, tsavorites, rubellites, mandarin garnets and spessartites that form the universal symbol for love and peace.

Piaget

The maison’s high jewellery collection, Extraordinary Lights, draws from the three captivating stages of evening becoming night. This Gloaming Illuminations Necklace showcases swirling candy colours of pink, purple and blue reminiscent of twilight. Set among pear-shaped, princess- and brilliant-cut diamonds are 27 natural sapphires totalling 47.93 carats in graduating hues. The gems took the house’s gem experts over two years to assemble as it was imperative that they matched in size, shade and quality. Also set on this piece are three rare padparadscha sapphires in highly sought-after salmon pink or fiery sunset shades. The masterful arrangement of pastel gemstones in a seemingly random mix of cuts and setting styles evokes a subtle, seductive shading effect.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Legend of Diamonds, the house’s recently launched high jewellery collection, is a showcase of 25 Mystery Set jewels that incorporate the 67 diamonds cut from the exceptional 910-carat Lesotho Legend – the fifth largest rough diamond, in both size and quality, ever mined. One of the exquisite jewels is this pair of Écho Mystérieux white and rose gold earrings that feature two diamonds weighing 12.65 and12.61 carats. The silhouette of the cushion cut combines the intense brilliance of its 57 facets with a large surface, revealing the stone’s limpidity or transparency. The gems contrast magnificently against the deep sapphire hues and the emeralds’ intense green. The buff-top emeralds are assembled using the Traditional Mystery Set technique to impart a velvety texture. The earrings match without being identical, with the colours flowing in reverse from one piece to the other. They are transformable too, and can be worn without the diamond pendants.

Tiffany & Co.

Launched in June, the latest chapter of the house’s high jewellery collection, Botanica: Blue Book 2022, presents new creations that draw from its heritage of nature-inspired jewels. The summer collection is anchored by three core themes: Queen Anne’s Lace, Painted Blossom, as well as the visionary designs of the legendary Jean Schlumberger, one of which is pictured here. Featuring brilliant hues, this Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Hummingbird yellow gold and platinum brooch incorporating black enamel, blue and pink sapphires, tsavorites, diamonds and a ruby is sure to liven up even the simplest of outfits.

Graff

An ode to nature and the majesty of its gemstones, Graffabulous boasts a collection of 80 unique pieces with an eye-watering 3,600 carats of diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires. Procured by Graff gemologists over many years, perfectly cut diamonds and gemstones forged in unique designs were the product of hours of labour by expert gem-cutters and polishers. Featuring 20 meticulously constructed necklaces, the line also features additions to the house’s Tribal Collection. Updated pieces showcase new contemporary motifs like the ones seen on this white gold and platinum necklace with 26.34 carats of emeralds and 74.98 carats of diamonds in various shapes.

This story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.