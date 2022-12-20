A Sense of Wonderment: Dazzling Christmas gifts from Bulgari

Bulgari’s theme for this season, Believe in Wonder, is an apt call to live in the surprising delights of the world and share that spirit with others. Revel in the festive magic with dazzling gifts that celebrate our deepest and most precious relationships.

SERPENTI

An enduring symbol of power, seduction and transformation, Bulgari’s most iconic heritage design of the snake is now synonymous with it. Introduced in the 1940s, the alluring Serpenti represents the Roman jeweller’s bold, playful spirit and has gone through countless evolutions, from abstract interpretations to stylised iterations.

Be it an everyday jewel in sculpted gold or a red carpet-worthy creation festooned with gems, there’s a Serpenti for every woman and occasion.

DIVAS’ DREAM

Unveiled in 2016, Divas’ Dream jewels celebrate joyful femininity and refined beauty – a tribute to modern-day divas who are strong and individualistic.

Glamour and grace take the form of a fan, which is inspired by the mosaics found in Baths of Caracalla from ancient Rome. Masterfully cut diamonds and vibrant gemstones breathe life into pieces with exquisite flourishes and rich textures.

B.ZERO1

Created in 1999, the B.zero1 is distinguished by its unprecedented design of graceful lines drawn from the powerful yet fluid geometry of Rome’s magnificent Colosseum.

Symbolic of life’s constant evolution, the emblematic collection has revolutionised the aesthetic codes of jewellery and is the embodiment of Bulgari’s forward-thinking attitude.

Top image: Model Blesnya Minher wears the white gold high jewellery Serpenti Necklace with two pear- shaped brilliant-cut emeralds and pavè diamonds, Serpenti white gold ring with emeralds and pavé diamonds, and Serpenti Viper two-coil white gold bracelet with pavé diamonds