A Sense of Wonderment: Dazzling Christmas gifts from Bulgari

By Allyson Klass
Deputy Editor
20 Dec 2022
Bulgari’s theme for this season, Believe in Wonder, is an apt call to live in the surprising delights of the world and share that spirit with others. Revel in the festive magic with dazzling gifts that celebrate our deepest and most precious relationships.

Model and brand ambassador Vittoria Ceretti wears the Serpenti Spiga double-spiral rose gold watch with a malachite dial, diamond-set bezel and bracelet with brilliant-cut diamonds and a Serpenti Viper rose gold necklace with pavé diamonds

SERPENTI
An enduring symbol of power, seduction and transformation, Bulgari’s most iconic heritage design of the snake is now synonymous with it. Introduced in the 1940s, the alluring Serpenti represents the Roman jeweller’s bold, playful spirit and has gone through countless evolutions, from abstract interpretations to stylised iterations.

Serpenti Seduttori stainless steel watch with rose gold diamond-set bezel, white dial, and rose gold and stainless steel bracelet and Serpenti Seduttori black DLC-treated stainless steel bracelet watch with black lacquered dial and rose gold diamond-set bezel

Be it an everyday jewel in sculpted gold or a red carpet-worthy creation festooned with gems, there’s a Serpenti for every woman and occasion.

Serpenti Viper two-coil rose gold ring with demi-pavé diamonds, Serpenti Viper one-coil rose gold thin bracelet with demi-pavé diamonds, and Serpenti Viper one-coil yellow gold thin bracelet with full pavé diamonds

DIVAS’ DREAM
Unveiled in 2016, Divas’ Dream jewels celebrate joyful femininity and refined beauty – a tribute to modern-day divas who are strong and individualistic.

Glamour and grace take the form of a fan, which is inspired by the mosaics found in Baths of Caracalla from ancient Rome. Masterfully cut diamonds and vibrant gemstones breathe life into pieces with exquisite flourishes and rich textures.

Blesnya wears B.zero1 Rock yellow gold earrings with studded spiral and pavé diamonds on the edges, B.zero1 Rock yellow gold pendant necklace with studs and pavé diamonds on the edges, B.zero1 small yellow gold pendant necklace, and B.zero1 XXth Anniversary five-band yellow gold ring

B.ZERO1
Created in 1999, the B.zero1 is distinguished by its unprecedented design of graceful lines drawn from the powerful yet fluid geometry of Rome’s magnificent Colosseum.

He Cong wears a B.zero1 one-band rose gold ring, B.zero1 three-band rose gold ring with diamonds on edges, B.zero1 one-band rose gold ring with diamonds, Bulgari Bulgari Lady stainless steel bracelet watch with rose gold bezel engraved with double logo, silvered sunray dial and diamond indexes, B.zero1 rose gold pendant necklace with demi-pavé diamonds on edges, and B.zero1 rose gold and black ceramic pendant necklace

Symbolic of life’s constant evolution, the emblematic collection has revolutionised the aesthetic codes of jewellery and is the embodiment of Bulgari’s forward-thinking attitude.

Top image: Model Blesnya Minher wears the white gold high jewellery Serpenti Necklace with two pear- shaped brilliant-cut emeralds and pavè diamonds, Serpenti white gold ring with emeralds and pavé diamonds, and Serpenti Viper two-coil white gold bracelet with pavé diamonds

 

Bulgari
Allyson Klass

Deputy Editor

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family and searching for the next beach holiday destination.

