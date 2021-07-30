The new De Beers Forevermark Avaanti jewellery collection encourages women to realise their inner strength and power to affect change, and it could not be timelier.

The world has changed a lot in the last year. Amid the tumult of the pandemic, female leadership has gained significant recognition on the world stage. Kamala Harris takes office as the first woman vice president of the United States, with half of the Biden-Harris administration’s cabinet comprising women. What once seemed like an impossibility is now a reality.

In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s thoughtful and decisive actions successfully curbed the spread of Covid-19 throughout the island nation. Similarly, the women leaders of Taiwan, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Denmark, and Norway have also gained acknowledgement as effective authorities in responding to the crisis. For the first time, the perception of women leaders in business and governance is that they are equal to or more effective than their male counterparts.

Each piece circles around like a ripple, symbolising the start of something new. The Avaanti campaign message plays on the meaningful design as “The First Ripple” celebrates the power of possibilities and urges women to unleash their ripple effect on the world. The 36 eye-catching pieces all feature a rare De Beers Forevermark diamond in 0.10, 0.18 and 0.30 carats at their core, with a total of 15 designs available in the Malaysian market.

Set in white or rose gold, the minimalist designs are also available with the added brilliance of pavé diamonds. Worn in various combinations or alone as classy statement pieces, these rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets make a bold statement of confidence. Every De Beers Forevermark diamond is natural, hand-selected and comes with a promise that it is beautiful, responsibly sourced, and rare. Less than one per cent of the world’s natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as De Beers Forevermark diamonds, emphasising their preciousness.

“Diamonds are imbued with an energetic and unconventional spirit. With our De Beers Forevermark Avaanti collection we have created fine jewellery that has the power, not only to celebrate those who wear it but to inspire them to realise their inner strength. The smallest spark or idea starts with you, and the campaign is a reminder that you should never underestimate your potential to create an impact,” shares Nancy Liu, CEO of De Beers Forevermark.

In a joyful parallel to the collection, the campaign was brought to life by an all-female creative team. Vicky Lawton is an award-winning director whose stylised approach has commanded attention through top luxury brands throughout the last decade. Anya Holdstock, the talented photographer best known for deeply soulful portraits, was also a part of the project. Together they realised the execution of the campaign’s inspirational film and striking photography.

The campaign anchors in the belief that what the future holds can unfold from a single ripple. It is a powerful reminder that the moments seized today may be the unstoppable momentum of tomorrow. Accelerating equal opportunities and challenging gender stereotypes are values deeply rooted in everything De Beers Forevermark represents as a brand. This collection is no exception, as the fine jewellery invites us to connect with the mindset of the ambitious and strong women of today.

This special collection would not only serve as a perfect gift for a special woman but as a gift to yourself as a mark of poise, strength, and an acknowledgement of endurance to overcome the significant challenges of today.

For further details, kindly visit degemdiamond.com

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia