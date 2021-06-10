Our brands
Desire Personified: Highlights of Cartier [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery collection

By Allyson Klass
10 Jun 2021
In a private showcase held at Capella Singapore this April, Cartier presented about 250 jewellery pieces, including new creations from the [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery collection. This exclusive spread features jewels that embody the maison’s savoir faire in nature-inspired designs brought to life with the most remarkable gemstones and craftsmanship.

Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Noshi platinum earrings and necklace with diamonds, both Cartier; dress, Bottega Veneta
[Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Taha white gold earrings and necklace with coloured sapphires and diamonds, both Cartier; dress, Dolce & Gabbana
Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Panthère Sentinelle white gold ring with cabochon peridot, peridot, emeralds, onyx and diamonds (centre cabochon stone is interchangeable with an aquamarine), Cartier; dress, Stella McCartney at Club21

[Sur]Naturel High Jewellery White Impreme platinum earrings and necklace with diamonds, both Cartier; dress, Giorgio Armani
[Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Nivalis platinum earrings and necklace with aquamarines, opals and diamonds, and [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Panthère Sentinelle white gold ring with cabochon aquamarine, peridot, emeralds, onyx and diamonds (centre cabochon stone is interchangeable with a peridot), all Cartier; bralette, bustier and skirt, all Dolce & Gabbana
[Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Nivalis platinum earrings and necklace with aquamarines, opals and diamonds, and [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Panthère Sentinelle white gold ring with cabochon aquamarine, peridot, emeralds, onyx and diamonds (centre cabochon stone is interchangeable with a peridot), all Cartier; bralette, bustier and skirt, all Dolce & Gabbana

Panthère de Cartier white gold necklace and bracelet with onyx, emeralds, chrysoprase, aquamarines and diamonds, both Cartier; dress, Stella McCartney at Club21
[Sur]Naturel High Jewellery Hili brooch in yellow gold with hand-sculpted aventurine and diamonds, Cartier; jacket, Versace

FASHION DIRECTION & STYLING JOHNNY KHOO 
ART DIRECTION AUDREY CHAN
PHOTOGRAPHY CHER HIM
HAIR EDWARD CHONG/EVOLVE, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE
MAKE-UP CLARENCE LEE, USING HERA
PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANCE YANG SHIHUI
FASHION ASSISTANCE FELIX WOEI & BOO
MODEL CARMEN VILLANUEVA/AVE 
LOCATION CAPELLA SINGAPORE

This story first appeared in the June 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.

Cartier high jewellery
Allyson Klass

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
