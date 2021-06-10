Desire Personified: Highlights of Cartier [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery collection

In a private showcase held at Capella Singapore this April, Cartier presented about 250 jewellery pieces, including new creations from the [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery collection. This exclusive spread features jewels that embody the maison’s savoir faire in nature-inspired designs brought to life with the most remarkable gemstones and craftsmanship.

FASHION DIRECTION & STYLING JOHNNY KHOO

ART DIRECTION AUDREY CHAN

PHOTOGRAPHY CHER HIM

HAIR EDWARD CHONG/EVOLVE, USING ANTI COLLECTIVE

MAKE-UP CLARENCE LEE, USING HERA

PHOTOGRAPHY ASSISTANCE YANG SHIHUI

FASHION ASSISTANCE FELIX WOEI & BOO

MODEL CARMEN VILLANUEVA/AVE

LOCATION CAPELLA SINGAPORE

This story first appeared in the June 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.