Gilded Desires: Golden beads dance alongside gemstones in Van Cleef & Arpels’ latest Perlée creations

It takes a jeweller with immense passion for its craft, not to mention limitless creativity and incredible mastery, to see a multitude of possibilities in a single bead of gold.

This was precisely what Van Cleef & Arpels visualised for its Perlée jewellery, having dedicated an entire jewellery collection to one of the most traditional building blocks of goldsmithing. Van Cleef & Arpels’ Perlée is a modern ode to the simple yet alluring golden beads and the detailed craftsmanship that goes behind each tiny bauble.

Their perfect round forms work in unison to bring a distinctively reflective shimmer to the Perlée designs – whether in bracelets, rings, pendants or earrings – as well as a wonderful tactility to the creations that beg to be caressed.

While Perlée was introduced only in 2008, these golden beads date as far back as the ’20s – serving to outline a design to accentuate it or to form a border around a gemstone. The golden beads soon evolved into a de facto motif for the maison, lending a touch of effervescence wherever they appeared. From 1948, Van Cleef & Arpels showcased new interpretations of the golden bead: enlarging them, arranging them in rows, setting them in ascending proportions, and even working with different materials to surprisingly fine results.

Highly symbolic of voluminous ’50s jewellery, the charming Couscous bracelets were particularly memorable, as were the Bagatelle creations, both of which used round precious gems and ornamental stones alongside classic golden beads. Van Cleef & Arpels also frequently used golden beads, as well as other textural goldsmithing techniques, in its popular La Boutique collection.

The tiny orbs were especially prominent throughout the ’60s. Jewellery styles of the time favoured fluid and flexible shapes, and gold beads were often incorporated into braids and combined with ornamental stones such as coral, turquoise and cultured pearls in the maison’s Twist collection.

Not only has the humble bead become a stylistic signature unto itself, but it has also found aesthetic harmony with colourful materials, embracing a time-honoured Van Cleef & Arpels tradition established since its earliest years. That elegant pas de deux between hundreds of radiant golden beads and equally tiny spheres coloured in every hue found in nature provides a dazzling visual spectacle that clearly distinguishes these creations as a Van Cleef & Arpels jewel.

Carrying on this decades-long heritage are the latest additions to the Perlée collection, sparkling with precious or ornamental coloured gemstones, and very aptly named Perlée Couleurs.