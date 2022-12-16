Gilded Desires: Golden beads dance alongside gemstones in Van Cleef & Arpels’ latest Perlée creations

It takes a jeweller with immense passion for its craft, not to mention limitless creativity and incredible mastery, to see a multitude of possibilities in a single bead of gold.
This was precisely what Van Cleef & Arpels visualised for its Perlée jewellery, having dedicated an entire jewellery collection to one of the most traditional building blocks of goldsmithing. Van Cleef & Arpels’ Perlée is a modern ode to the simple yet alluring golden beads and the detailed craftsmanship that goes behind each tiny bauble.
Their perfect round forms work in unison to bring a distinctively reflective shimmer to the Perlée designs – whether in bracelets, rings, pendants or earrings – as well as a wonderful tactility to the creations that beg to be caressed.
While Perlée was introduced only in 2008, these golden beads date as far back as the ’20s – serving to outline a design to accentuate it or to form a border around a gemstone. The golden beads soon evolved into a de facto motif for the maison, lending a touch of effervescence wherever they appeared. From 1948, Van Cleef & Arpels showcased new interpretations of the golden bead: enlarging them, arranging them in rows, setting them in ascending proportions, and even working with different materials to surprisingly fine results.
Highly symbolic of voluminous ’50s jewellery, the charming Couscous bracelets were particularly memorable, as were the Bagatelle creations, both of which used round precious gems and ornamental stones alongside classic golden beads. Van Cleef & Arpels also frequently used golden beads, as well as other textural goldsmithing techniques, in its popular La Boutique collection.
The tiny orbs were especially prominent throughout the ’60s. Jewellery styles of the time favoured fluid and flexible shapes, and gold beads were often incorporated into braids and combined with ornamental stones such as coral, turquoise and cultured pearls in the maison’s Twist collection.
Not only has the humble bead become a stylistic signature unto itself, but it has also found aesthetic harmony with colourful materials, embracing a time-honoured Van Cleef & Arpels tradition established since its earliest years. That elegant pas de deux between hundreds of radiant golden beads and equally tiny spheres coloured in every hue found in nature provides a dazzling visual spectacle that clearly distinguishes these creations as a Van Cleef & Arpels jewel.
Carrying on this decades-long heritage are the latest additions to the Perlée collection, sparkling with precious or ornamental coloured gemstones, and very aptly named Perlée Couleurs.
HAUTE HUES
Cast in yellow, rose or white gold, the gold beaded motif here provides the backbone of the new Perlée Couleurs designs, in which a symphony of colours from Van Cleef & Arpels’ all-time favourite gems bring the pieces to life. Five new rings debut a three- dimensional setting, reminiscent of the maison’s beloved Philippine rings made in 1968. These Perlée Couleurs rings marry classic yellow gold with a range of ornamental stones carefully selected based on colour, quality and dimensions.
Black onyx is the timeless favourite in many Van Cleef & Arpels creations, while rich, green malachite with its mesmerising striations emphasise the ring’s gentle curves. Glittering lapis lazuli, azure turquoise and orangey-red coral enliven the colour palette, crafted only in small quantities due to their innate rarity.
Indeed, Van Cleef & Arpels is known for its particularly stringent selection process of ornamental stones, going for warm red carnelian with a lightly translucent surface, and turquoise with an intense colour and inclusion-free surface. Meanwhile, hand- polished onyx displays its characteristic shiny, deep black surface, and for lapis lazuli, only specimens with intense colour and evenly distributed pyrite inclusions are accepted.
Even non-mineral gems such as coral and mother-of-pearl are not spared the maison’s scrutiny. In addition, the coral used is sustainably produced and selected based on evenness of hue. The Perlée Couleurs collection also features, for the first time, lapis lazuli- and coral-set yellow gold pendants and diamond open bracelets.
Another fascinating first is the introduction of coloured precious stones to the Perlée line. The Perlée Couleurs 5-row rings take inspiration from the maison’s Caroline rings and bracelets made in the late ’70s. But this time, its tiny spheres frolic among round-cut sapphires, emeralds and rubies, which bring a bolt of colour to the delicate shimmer of gold beads. Van Cleef & Arpels expertly couples sapphire and emerald with yellow gold, and rubies with pink gold.
Notice how the beads playfully taper downwards in an asymmetrical ring design, which is widest at the top and slimmest at the bottom. Polished gold nails secure the gemstones onto the material – a technique used for the first time in the Perlée collection that requires great mastery and dexterity from the stone-setter.
Also offered in scintillating diamond versions in the Perlée Diamonds line, these 5-row rings lend themselves perfectly to three new pairs of domed diamond pavé earrings in white, rose or yellow gold.
GOLDEN HOUR
Along with jewellery, Van Cleef & Arpels debuts new timepieces that embody the subtle nuances and detailed fine craftsmanship of the Perlée line. Expressing the same exuberance and heritage-rich savoir faire, the five new Perlée watches – four in 23mm and one in 30mm – bridge the golden bead technique with traditional guilloché radiating from the centre of the dial. The result is a stunning interplay of light cast from all directions, especially when worn on the precious golden bead bracelet.
This playful spirit is writ large in the Perlée Toi et Moi secret watch, which straddles the jewellery and horological worlds in equal measure. A nod to the toi et moi style of jewellery design, it hides a watch dial under a swivelling Perlée motif, set either with turquoise or carnelian and facing a smaller motif in coral, pietersite or diamond pavé.
Embracing the wrist with the Perlée signature golden beads, it has all the trappings of a Van Cleef & Arpels future classic, one that is primed for greatness in time to come.