Gucci’s new high jewellery collection, Hortus Deliciarum, is a fantastical interpretation of the majesty of nature

By Allyson Klass
21 Sep 2021
The house’s second high jewellery collection is an ode to the glorious beauty of nature’s landscapes and her colours, and also features a host of familiar emblems from Gucci’s iconography

Gucci High Jewellery Hortus Deliciarum Collection white gold necklace with an opal, imperial topazes, rubellites, peridots, citrines, mandarin garnets, pink tourmalines and diamonds

Gucci’s second high jewellery collection draws on symbolic motifs from its extensive canon of iconography cherished by the house and its creative director, Alessandro Michele. Comprising over 130 largely one-of-a-kind pieces boasting a kaleidoscopic palette, Hortus Deliciarum (Garden of Delights in Latin) is divided into four chapters that depict the splendour of nature’s beauty.

On left hand) Gucci High Jewellery Hortus Deliciarum Collection white gold ring with a purple tourmaline and diamonds; white gold bracelet with diamonds; (on right) white gold ring with a tanzanite and diamonds; and white gold bracelet with garnets and diamonds; Multicoloured sequin-embroidered tulle long-sleeved gown, Gucci

An ode to the grandeur of natural landscapes, the first chapter transposes the great outdoors to precious talismans. Think waterfalls, quivering leaves on forest trees or shooting stars depicted on ornate 1920s-inspired fringe and tassel necklaces, as well as chandelier earrings. Informing the second chapter are the hypnotic, saturated hues of a sunset sky. Immortalising the ephemeral magic of nightfall are romantic, even gothic, 19th-century styles updated with bold settings and unique gemstones such as opals, topazes and tourmalines.

Gucci High Jewellery Hortus Deliciarum Collection white gold necklace with spinels, tourmalines and diamonds; and white gold multi-finger ring with Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds

The romanticism of a rose garden forms the foundation for the feminine narrative in the third chapter. Replete with Rococo bows and talismanic sautoirs, some necklaces are designed with detachable pendants to be worn as auspicious charms, while brooches allow wearers to create a veritable bouquet of precious gems.

Gucci High Jewellery Hortus Deliciarum Collection white gold necklace with an opal, tanzanites and diamonds; and white gold earrings with pink and purple sapphires, spinels and diamonds

The final chapter revisits the animal world, evoking ancient gods and mythical bestiary including the lion, tiger as well as Dionysus – all of which comprise the crest of Gucci’s jewel kingdom. Hortus Deliciarum also features solitaire rings redefined with maximalist allure and a selection of bejewelled timepieces.

Gucci High Jewellery Hortus Deliciarum Collection white gold ring with a blue tourmaline and diamonds; white gold pendant with Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds; and white gold earrings with emeralds and diamonds

(Main and featured image: Gucci High Jewellery Hortus Deliciarum Collection white gold mono earring with diamonds; white gold ring with mandarin garnet and diamonds; and white gold pendant with Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds)

Creative direction and styling: Gaia Giovetti
Photography: Lucio Convertini
Styling assistance: Costanza Maglio
Model: Alexane Delalé
Location: Villa Singer

This story first appeared in the September 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore

Allyson Klass

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
