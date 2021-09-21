The house’s second high jewellery collection is an ode to the glorious beauty of nature’s landscapes and her colours, and also features a host of familiar emblems from Gucci’s iconography

Gucci’s second high jewellery collection draws on symbolic motifs from its extensive canon of iconography cherished by the house and its creative director, Alessandro Michele. Comprising over 130 largely one-of-a-kind pieces boasting a kaleidoscopic palette, Hortus Deliciarum (Garden of Delights in Latin) is divided into four chapters that depict the splendour of nature’s beauty.

An ode to the grandeur of natural landscapes, the first chapter transposes the great outdoors to precious talismans. Think waterfalls, quivering leaves on forest trees or shooting stars depicted on ornate 1920s-inspired fringe and tassel necklaces, as well as chandelier earrings. Informing the second chapter are the hypnotic, saturated hues of a sunset sky. Immortalising the ephemeral magic of nightfall are romantic, even gothic, 19th-century styles updated with bold settings and unique gemstones such as opals, topazes and tourmalines.

The romanticism of a rose garden forms the foundation for the feminine narrative in the third chapter. Replete with Rococo bows and talismanic sautoirs, some necklaces are designed with detachable pendants to be worn as auspicious charms, while brooches allow wearers to create a veritable bouquet of precious gems.

The final chapter revisits the animal world, evoking ancient gods and mythical bestiary including the lion, tiger as well as Dionysus – all of which comprise the crest of Gucci’s jewel kingdom. Hortus Deliciarum also features solitaire rings redefined with maximalist allure and a selection of bejewelled timepieces.

(Main and featured image: Gucci High Jewellery Hortus Deliciarum Collection white gold mono earring with diamonds; white gold ring with mandarin garnet and diamonds; and white gold pendant with Paraiba tourmalines and diamonds)

Creative direction and styling: Gaia Giovetti

Photography: Lucio Convertini

Styling assistance: Costanza Maglio

Model: Alexane Delalé

Location: Villa Singer

This story first appeared in the September 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.