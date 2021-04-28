Harry Winston celebrates the year of love with new diamond bridal jewellery

Part of the house’s Love is A Language campaign, the new pieces include an engagement ring and pendant.

Continuing the House of Harry Winston’s 2021 core theme entitled Love is…, which explores the numerous beautiful meanings of love, the American jeweller highlights The One Cushion Micropavé Engagement Rings Collection.

Part of the house’s Love is A Language campaign, the line is enriched with two new dazzling additions: the Double Halo Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring and the Cushion Cut Micropavé Pendant. These platinum pieces for the blushing bride-to-be feature scintillating centre diamonds of exquisite colour and clarity grades ranging from 1 to 1.24 carats. The setting of two diamond-set halos with minimal metal ensures that the stones shine with maximum brilliance.

To top off the bridal look, there are the watches from the Harry Winston Emerald collection that now feature larger 33mm case sizes. Featuring the distinctive octagonal case shape and unique dial inspired by Mr Winston’s favourite emerald cut, the watch is contemporary yet timeless.

The Emerald Automatic 33mm presents two colourways: rose gold with a silver opaline dial, or white gold with a dial featuring a gradient blue hue. Fitted with a Swiss mechanical automatic movement, it boasts a generous 72-hour power reserve. Also crafted in 18k rose or white gold, two of the four Emerald Quartz models are set with 94 brilliant-cut diamonds on the case and lugs. There is a slight variation on the blue dial of the white gold models, which flaunt a sunray with satin-brushed finish. All new Emerald models come with elegant alligator leather straps – blue for the white gold and brown for the rose gold.

To celebrate the launch of Harry Winston’s Double Halo Micropavé Diamond Engagement Ring and the Cushion Cut Micropavé Pendant, clients are invited to customise a wax seal with their initials from now until May 1, 2021. Call 6883 9509 to book an appointment at the ION Orchard boutique.