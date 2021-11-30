Harry Winston enlivens the Christmas spirit around the world with its dazzling holiday collection

Christmas is celebrated all around the world and most cultures have their own festive ways of marking the special occasion.

As different as they are, the common thread that runs through the season is love, expressed through songs, stories, traditions, gifts and spending time with those near and dear.

For a jeweller that is built on magnificent diamonds – the universal symbol of eternal love and commitment – Harry Winston’s extraordinary jewels and watches are the ultimate gesture of adoration and appreciation for the holiday season.

Continuing its 2021 core theme entitled Love is…, Harry Winston’s holiday gift guide is inspired by the love we find all over the world. Every piece from the “Love is All Around The Word” themed gift guide is a nod to the key major cities in the most special time of the year and is designed by the House’s master craftsmen to bring out its inherent beauty and brilliance.

Ahead, we uncover how these major cities that inspired Harry Winston’s holiday jewels celebrate the holidays.

London

In the Berry Cluster ruby and diamond pendant, pear-shaped diamonds encircle round brilliant rubies to form the House’s signature Winston Cluster motif, which are set with minimal setting, highlighting the exquisiteness of each gemstone. Together with the Winston Cluster emerald and diamond earrings, these gorgeous jewellery options evoke the festivities with the colours of Christmas, while their radiance and splendour bring to mind the glittering London landscape in December, decorated with spectacular light displays to fill even everyone’s heart with cheer.

New York

Ice skating is one of New York’s quintessential holiday activities and there’s no timepiece more fitting than the Ocean Biretrograde Automatic 42mm to recall a winter getaway in the Big Apple. An icon of the New York jeweller, the watch features a sophisticated double retrograde complication, a white mother-of-pearl dial that resembles ice, and a splash of diamonds that celebrates Mr Winston’s legendary moniker, “King of Diamonds”.

Moscow

In a country renowned for its classical music and ballet, it’s natural to celebrate Christmas in Russia by catching a performance or two, whether at the world-famous Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow or on the streets. A homage to Harry Winston’s most legendary pear-shaped gems – from the remarkable Taylor-Burton diamond to the storied Indore Pears – the stunning Diamond Loop jewels also echo the fluid, graceful movements of Russian dancers, making it the perfect accompaniment to an epic year-end performance.

Paris

The City of Love is even more spellbinding at Christmastime as the capital transforms into a magical wonderland glowing with twinkling lights and buzzing with cheer-inspiring markets. Perfectly capturing Paris’ flair for romance and love is the Endless Love necklace, featuring a twist motif to represent the intertwining of two souls. Part of the Winston with Love high jewellery collection that chronicles extraordinary phases of love with rare diamonds and coloured gemstones, the astounding showpiece frames the neck with 104 round rubies, 190 round brilliant, 133 marquise and 22 pear-shaped diamonds set in platinum and rose gold.

Tokyo

Christmas isn’t a national holiday in Japan, but Tokyo still does an amazing job in decorating and celebrating the occasion with festive activities like afternoon teas and ice skating. For couples in Japan, Christmas Eve is also the biggest date night of the year. Make the ultimate declaration of love with the bejewelled Midnight Winston With Love Automatic 36mm, which has the letters “L”, “O”, “V”, E” encrusted with yellow sapphires, amethysts, rubies and spessartites on a diamond-speckled dial.

