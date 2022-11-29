Destination Paradise: Harry Winston’s Majestic Escapes high jewellery collection

From Fiji’s piercing blue waters to the magenta hues of the Grand Canyon at sunset, Harry Winston’s Majestic Escapes high jewellery collection invites you to embark on a dazzling holiday of your dreams.

As the world opens up gradually, the house of Harry Winston reignites wanderlust with Majestic Escapes – an incredible high jewellery collection that explores some of the most magnificent destinations Mother Nature has to offer. Jewellery aficionados are whisked away on an odyssey around the world through creations that pay tribute to the unique allure of each exotic spot.

From the vibrant bougainvillea blooming along the Amalfi Coast and the soothing blue-domed houses of Santorini, to the lush greenery of the rainforest and mesmerising sunset hues of the Grand Canyon, Majestic Escapes is an ode to nature’s boundless beauty.

The house’s designers pushed their creative limits in translating the splendour of the scenic havens with gems. As memorable as they are magical, the three-dimensional jewels come alive with brilliance and vibrancy. Brightly coloured stones are featured heavily throughout the collection, all individually hand-selected for their superior quality and perfect shades. Not only are the gemstones masterfully arranged to echo the terrain of the destination, but they also embody the fluidity and movement of the house’s signature design.

A culmination of efforts of Harry Winston’s in-house experts, each jewel is the result of over two years’ work from conception to completion. Here, we feature six of the eight one-of-a-kind suites that marry exquisitely vibrant gemstones with the most exceptional craftsmanship.

AMALFI COAST

Depicting the charm and beauty of the Mediterranean’s coastal landscape is the extraordinary Amalfi suite in platinum. The Bougainvillea necklace has eight emerald-cut rubellites arranged to capture the beautiful pink petals of its namesake flower that grows throughout the region, while turquoise and Paraiba tourmalines evoke the pristine blue waters. A matching pair of drop earrings features the same vivid hues with two emerald-cut rubellites.

OKINAWA

The Pacific Ocean island of Okinawa is an idyllic escape reimagined with pinks and pearls. The Paradise Harbor necklace channels the locale at sunrise, when the waters are still and the sun peaks over the horizon, casting rays in shades of light pink and purple across deep blue waters. The classic Winston-style platinum necklace features 148 marquise-cut and round brilliant diamonds, 22 turquoise beads and 34 lustrous white akoya pearls enhanced by marquise-cut pink sapphires.

LE JARDIN

Marrakech’s famed Jardin Marjorelle is the inspiration behind the Le Jardin necklace. Festooned with sapphires, aquamarines, tsavorites and diamonds, the regal creation is timeless yet contemporary with its artistic arrangement of stones. Stealing the gaze is a trio of exceptional fancy-cut gems – an eight-carat triangular-shaped East African tsavorite, a 3.38-carat emerald-cut aquamarine set horizontally and a 9.82-carat pear-shaped royal blue Sri Lankan sapphire drop. The mixed cuts and hues of the gemstones evoke the beautiful tapestry and landscape of the famed green gardens they symbolise.

GRAND CANYON

The Colors of Sunset platinum necklace and ring echo the immense beauty of one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Purplish-pink sapphires and orange spessartites are accentuated by diamonds in a harmonious wave-style necklace that represents the canyon’s spectacular views at sunset when the terrain transforms from orange to pink. The focal point of the necklace is a 20.21-carat cushion-cut purplish-pink Sri Lankan sapphire, while the centre 7.46-carat pinkish-purple Madagascar sapphire on the matching ring is framed by a cluster of diamonds and spessartites.

SANTORINI

The Santorini suite recalls the picturesque cliff-side attraction with quaint cubiform houses clad in signature white and blue. Flaunting an exquisite selection of fancy-shaped aquamarines that are enlivened by sapphires and diamonds, this alluring suite of a necklace and earrings sparkles like the Greek island’s tranquil blue waters.

RAINFOREST

Nature’s boundless beauty comes alive in the Rainforest suite comprising a platinum necklace, earrings and ring. Vivid tsavorites in varying shades and luminous diamonds transport the wearer to a lush tropical rainforest brimming with beauty and life. An untreated 8.58-carat emerald-cut East African tsavorite nestles in the centre of three rows of gems that seemingly float in their setting. The artful arrangement of lush gems represents the layers of leafy greenery, while diamonds depict sunlight peeking through the canopy and glistening in the waterfalls.

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore