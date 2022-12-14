Holiday Magic with Harry Winston: Extraordinary gifts for your nearest and dearest

Celebrating life’s precious moments remains the spirit of Harry Winston until today, as guided by its founder Mr Winston’s legacy. This year, the house invites us to welcome loved ones near and far, to revel in the season of joy and giving, and cherish what matters most – happy times spent together, beloved traditions and the magic of Christmas.

THE WINSTON CLUSTER

Highlighting the house’s signature design aesthetic in its purest form, this striking clustering motif was first inspired by a snow-covered garland at Mr Winston’s country estate. How apt! As he also believed that the natural brilliance of diamonds should dictate designs, it led to the creation of the iconic Winston Cluster in the 1940s. Revolutionising modern jewellery design, the distinctive motif sees pear-shaped, marquise and round brilliant diamonds set at varying angles to create sculptural, three-dimensional designs that capture light from all angles. From the hallmark Wreath Necklace to these Winston Cluster Diamond Drop Earrings, each jewel reveals the true splendour of gemstones, and is a reminder of the house’s most beloved traditions.

THE AVENUE COLLECTION

Named after New York’s prestigious Fifth Avenue, this elegant timepiece collection evokes the stylish aesthetics of the Art Deco period, while incorporating design references of Harry Winston’s New York Flagship Salon at the famed locale. In this Avenue Classic Moon Phase model, an iridescent white beaded mother-of-pearl sky is the perfect backdrop for a scintillating diamond cluster adorning the dial. The moon phase aperture located at 6 o’clock depicts a white gold moon on its journey across a night sky illuminated with stars.

LILY CLUSTER COLLECTION

A fresh, contemporary take on a 1940s sketch from the Harry Winston archives, this refined motif evokes the natural beauty of a lily in bloom. The ultra-feminine fine jewellery pieces flaunt blossoming petals that capture the lines and graceful fluidity of the charming flower. Set in platinum, yellow or rose gold, this enchanting bouquet of everyday jewels also features pieces flaunting a subtle combination of round and marquise-shaped diamonds. The delicate, openworked design allows for an expression of a modern yet timeless style, making the collection the perfect gift for women of all ages.

WINSTON FORGET-ME-NOT

In line with the house’s longstanding tradition of marrying nature’s beauty with magnificent gemstones, this collection celebrates the graceful silhouette of its namesake flower through a range of delicate jewels, including these pendants and a ring featuring two blooms. They showcase an exquisite medley of round brilliant and marquise diamonds and beguiling rubies that combine to reveal the captivating floral form. Presenting a fresh aesthetic to an all-time favourite, the designs are set to bring warmth and radiance to the festive season.

SUNFLOWER COLLECTION

One of nature’s most magnificent creations, the sunflower is renowned for its unabashed, fiery beauty. Along with its strong stature, bright golden hue and plush petals, the bloom’s symmetry has long been admired by Winston designers since the 1950s. This versatile collection reimagines the flower’s silhouette in wearable pieces, including these necklaces. To capture the sunflower’s lively spirit, a round centre stone is encircled by a halo of eight smaller gemstones that results in a brilliant, three-dimensional bloom.