In the eye of the beholder: Cartier’s Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection

Beautés du Monde, Cartier’s latest high jewellery collection, transposes the wondrous beauty of the world onto spectacular creations.

In this exclusive spread shot in Madrid and starring Spanish model and sustainable fashion entrepreneur Marta Ortiz, feast your eyes on bedazzling jewels inspired by the many facets of nature and cultures.

Fashion Direction JOHNNY KHOO Photography CHUCK REYES Fashion Styling JACQUIE ANG Hair POL GUARNE Make-Up ALBA CORDOBA Production Assistance PHILAÉ ROLLET-BOUCLET Fashion Assistance ALEXANDRA LEFÈVRE Casting Director REINARD GREVIN Model MARTA ORTIZ/SUPREME Location PALACIO DE LIRIA

Iwana platinum earrings with emeralds and diamonds, Iwana platinum necklace with emeralds and diamonds, Iwana platinum ring with an emerald and diamonds, all Cartier Beautés du Monde.

Dress, Sportmax



Tichodroma white gold secret watch with rubellites, opals, onyx and diamonds, Tichodroma white gold ring with a rubellite, opals, onyx and diamonds, Tichodroma white gold necklace with rubellites, opals, onyx and diamonds, all Cartier Beautés du Monde.

Dress, Andrew Gn

Tutti Mikuti platinum earrings with rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds, Tutti Mikuti platinum necklace with rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds, Tutti Mikuti platinum ring with rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds, all Cartier Beautés du Monde

Dress, Andrew Gn

Nouchali white gold earrings with chalcedony, rubellites, black lacquer and diamonds, Mizuchi platinum ring with a tourmaline, emeralds, onyx and diamonds, Nouchali white gold necklace with chalcedony, rubellites, black lacquer and diamonds, all Cartier Beautés du Monde

Top and skirt, both Versace

Nishin white gold earrings with sapphires, onyx and diamonds, Nishin white gold necklace with sapphires, onyx and diamonds, both Cartier Beautés du Monde

Dress, Balenciaga

Nitescene white gold earrings with diamonds, Nitescene white gold necklace with diamonds, Viridia platinum ring with a yellowish-green diamond and diamonds, Nitescene white gold ring with diamonds, all Cartier Beautés du Monde Dress, Chloé Récif platinum earrings with coral, amethysts, emeralds and diamonds, Récif platinum necklace with coral, amethysts, emeralds and diamonds, both Cartier Beautés du Monde Dress, Givenchy Apatura platinum earrings with opals, sapphires and diamonds, Apatura platinum necklace with opals, sapphires and diamonds, Amodea platinum ring with a spinel, rubies and diamonds, all Cartier Beautés du Monde Dress, Sportmax This story first appeared in the September issue of Prestige Singapore





