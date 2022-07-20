Jewellery news for July 2022: The Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace rose edition, new iterations of the Chanel camellia and more

This July, Bvlgari releases a rose interpretation of its emblematic necklace, Chanel introduces a transformable long edition of its Les Infinis de Camélia necklace and Fred adds XL versions to its iconic bracelet range.

The Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace

Bvlgari’s 2022 Resort Collection features handbags, textiles, sunglasses, jewellery and watches inspired by a sunset in Eden that sees the sky awash with sensual hues of gold and warm apricot. A reminder to savour perfect moments and enjoy the captivating spirit of la dolce vita, the emblematic Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace now comes in a new interpretation in rose gold. Its iconic dual-faced disc pendant is embellished with mandarin garnets reminiscent of orange skies on one side and a mother-of-pearl insert on the other.

Les Infinis de Camélia

More than a sign of distinction, the enchanting Chanel camellia is an instantly recognisable emblem that transcends fashion and confers elegance to the woman who wears it. The round flower bud with soft, geometric curves is now featured in a new versatile iteration of the Les Infinis de Camélia. Offered in yellow gold and diamonds, this transformable long necklace has two movable clasps that allow it to be worn in multiple ways: as a long necklace, double-row or Y-shaped necklace, or even a bracelet.