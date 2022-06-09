Jewellery news for June 2022: Cartier’s sustainable initiatives and new gemstones at Van Cleef & Arpels

This June, Cartier announces its participation in the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge, Gal Gadot fronts Tiffany & Co.’s new campaign and Van Cleef & Arpels introduces new gemstones to its Frivole collection.



Cartier

Cartier has joined the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge – initiated in 2019 by Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri to support global businesses in transitioning to a low-carbon, nature-positive economy. The objective is for companies to be fully responsible and accountable for the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated, and deliver nature-based climate solutions for all remaining emissions to help mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss. Prior to this, Cartier has already launched a host of its own initiatives: in 2020, it increased the scope of carbon footprint measurement to include all indirect carbon emissions linked to its supply chain. It also introduced Cartier for Nature, in which the house fully funds nature-based solutions to protect, manage and restore ecosystems. In 2021, Cartier and Kering joined hands to spearhead the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, inviting all watch and jewellery brands to commit to objectives in three areas: building climate resilience, preserving resources and fostering inclusiveness.

“We firmly believe that aspirations for a sustainable industry can only be achieved through collaborative initiatives.

As citizens of the world, we believe it is our duty to protect its biodiversity and make a positive impact on the planet.” – Cyrille Vigneron, president and CEO of Cartier International

Tiffany & Co.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot stars in Tiffany & Co.’s latest campaign for Blue Book 2022: Botanica. Celebrating its illustrious brand heritage and innovation with transformable creations, the new high jewellery collection also showcases Jean Schlumberger’s stunning original designs. Dressed in sharp black outfits, Gadot models the key pieces, including a dandelion-inspired diamond necklace that transforms into five unique designs; a diamond and sapphire necklace evoking thistles; and as pictured here, a transformable orchid brooch.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels welcomes seven coloured gemstone pieces to its Frivole collection. The emerald makes its debut in three pieces. Evoking the vitality of a garden, the stone’s intense green combines harmoniously with polished yellow gold on a bracelet, pendant and stud earrings. Next, exquisite rose gold pairs beautifully with rubies, expertly chosen for their deep red tone. Delicately set on a fine chain bracelet or pendant, miniature mirror-polished corollas unfurl around a sparkling pistil. Stud earrings complete the charming set. A polychromatic floral composition of the new Frivole ring adds instant panache. Five flowers featuring ruby hearts and another three with emerald pistils create an elegant bouquet, contrasting against yellowand rose gold that play with light delightfully.

This story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.