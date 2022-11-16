Jewellery news for November 2022: New and refreshed designs from Hermes, Graff, Tiffany & Co. and more

This November, Hermes plays on shadow and light with its seventh high jewellery collection, Tiffany & Co. launches three new Hardwear designs, Graff refreshes its Promise Setting, Boucheron bucks tradition with recycled materials and Chopard collaborates with Mariah Carey.

Les Jeux de L’Ombre

Hermès’ seventh high jewellery collection, Les Jeux de L’Ombre, explores the movement of shadow and its relationship with light. To “poeticise the form taken by shadows”, the maison’s creative director Pierre Hardy captures the immaterial to express all 53 pieces in surprising designs. For instance, some creations appear to break free from their shadow, radiating an intense glow enhanced by gemstones in dégradé or monochrome shades, like this Collier Fouet Ombré necklace. The horse whip-inspired rose gold piece flaunts brown diamond pavé, baguette-cut diamonds and midnight-blue sapphires.

Tiffany & Co. Hardwear

Inspired by a 1971 bracelet from the Tiffany archives, HardWear – with its distinctive urban chic industrial gauge link motif – was launched in 2017 and has become one of the house’s signature collections. This month, Tiffany & Co. introduces three scintillating pieces featuring dazzling pavé diamond links. Set in rose gold, the new HardWear additions comprise a pair of full pavé diamond earrings, a bracelet with alternating pavé diamond links, and this statement necklace embellished with pavé diamonds on each link along the front of the piece.

Graff Promise Setting

British jeweller Graff is not only known for the superior quality of its gemstone engagement rings, but is also renowned for mountings that bring out the true beauty of the stones. The house revisits its popular Promise Setting to further enhance light play through the diamonds. Thanks to computer-aided design, the setting minimises the amount of metal surrounding the stones, creating a seamless flow between the shank, shoulders and centre diamond. The refreshed, elegant silhouette reveals a soft tulip shape and dropped top bezel. This adds a beautiful delicacy to the front view, while the side stones are held by a sweeping bezel that transitions into delicate claws.

Jack de Boucheron Ultime

Boucheron redefines the meaning of “precious” once again by employing an unexpected material to create jewellery. The capsule collection Jack de Boucheron Ultime combines the iconic Jack design with a material made from recycled industrial by-product, Cofalit. Used as filling material for highway embankments, Cofalit has theappearance of a mineral, which allows it to be cut and polished like a stone into the signature facetted Jack design. The line features a one-off white gold trio of a double- loop bracelet, a brooch and a single ear stud combining Cofalit with pavé diamonds.

Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey

The Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey Collection is the latest collaboration between Chopard’s co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele and the award-winning singer. An emblem of the maison, Butterfly was also the album that was pivotal in Carey’s career. The range maintains the design codes of Happy Diamonds, while incorporating the form of the winged insect. An openworked heart with a dancing diamond nestles in the centre of four asymmetrical wings. Set in ethical rose or white gold, the dainty jewels of a pair of earrings, pendant, bangle and ring are adorned with pavé diamonds or carnelian.

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore