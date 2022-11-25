The Wild Beckons: Jewels inspired by nature

Stylistic, figurative or graphic, these breathtaking jewels are love letters to nature’s infinite beauty.

CHAUMET

The Ondes et Merveilles de Chaumet high jewellery collection features poetic interpretations of the sea, from its waves to even an underwater treasure hunt, as depicted by these Chasse aux Trésors earrings. Set in titanium and white gold, the asymmetrical pair flaunts chrysoprase branches accented by two oval tsavorite garnets of 7.79 and 6.47 carats, two pear-shaped green tourmalines totalling 2.78 carats, two pear-shaped mandarin garnets weighing 2.15 carats, along with emeralds, mandarin garnets, purple sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds.

BULGARI

Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders collection also features a range of exquisite high jewellery watches, such as this Giardino Dell’Eden Piccolissimo platinum timepiece. Over 1,500 gemstones combine to express a lively reinterpretation of flora and fauna designs inspired by the house’s pieces from the 1960s. Set on a trembler in a lush bejewelled garden is a butterfly ready to take flight. A mysterious serpent sinuously moves across flowers encrusted with a mandarin garnet, diamonds, rubies, pink tourmalines, pink and yellow sapphires, rock crystal and snow-set diamonds. Requiring 2,000 hours to complete, the creation houses Bulgari’s new Piccolissimo mechanical micro movement, the industry’s smallest round mechanical calibre weighing just 1.3g.

CARTIER

A capsule range of seven stunning cocktail rings is part of the maison’s latest Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection. Beyond highlighting the extraordinary gems and nuanced colour palettes, the rings cover five areas of the maison’s expression, including geometry, movement, colour contrasts, flora and fauna. Celebrating the splendour of the natural world, the pieces are inspired by ancient sketches from a biology book, mythological creatures, fossils, asteroids and more. Drawing from Chinese puzzle ball designs, this Yasifan white gold ring boasts a 28.43-carat cabochon-cut Paraiba-type tourmaline from Mozambique, cabochon-cut rubies and brilliant-cut diamonds.

HARRY WINSTON

The American jeweller captures the spirit of travel in its new high jewellery collection, Majestic Escapes. Named after exotic destinations are eight awe-inspiring suites that embody the essence of each locale, one of which is the island paradise of Fiji – brought to life in a set of earrings and necklace named Turquoise Waters. The latter features 60 round cabochon turquoise totalling 111.28 carats, 30 fancy-shaped sapphires weighing 12.81 carats and 135 diamonds in various shapes with a total weight of 53.13 carats. The mesmerising aqua-hued gems intersperse with white diamonds and sapphires to capture the location’s vibrant blue waters and golden sand beaches.



CHOPARD

Aside from high jewellery pieces that pay tribute to the maison’s co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele’s favourite films, the latest Chopard Red Carpet Collection also features phenomenal designs like this necklace. Named Out of Africa, the ethical white and yellow gold creation with an oversized medallion can be interpreted as the brilliant gold hue that washes over the Serengeti at sunset or the majesty of a lion’s mane. The dazzling jewel is festooned with yellow-orange sapphires totalling 27.66 carats, yellow sapphires weighing 22.83 carats, orange sapphires with a total weight of 28.2 carats, as well as 14.37 carats of diamonds.

TIFFANY & CO.

The jeweller’s third and final expression of high jewellery for the Botanica: Blue Book 2022 sees more innovative artistry by creative genius Jean Schlumberger from The Tiffany Archives. Reimagined with unique coloured gemstone combinations, the vibrant creations exude a bold new personality, like this Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Phoenix brooch that has rarely been replicated. Elegant yet full of fiery energy, the yellow gold and platinum creation showcases a spectrum of hues realised with blue and green tourmalines, turquoise, multi-coloured sapphires and diamonds.

VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

The Heritage collection was launched by the house in New York some 13 years ago, in response to clients’ requests for jewellery from past decades. Mostly acquired from collectors, these rare pieces boast a history that spans the roaring 1920s to the colourful 1980s. Each masterpiece reveals Van Cleef & Arpels’ innovation, creativity and savoir faire. A prime specimen is this Mésange (tit) clip from 1962. Set in platinum, yellow and white gold with sapphires, emeralds, turquoise and diamonds, the charming creation’s timeless appeal shines as brightly today as it did 60 years ago.

GRAFF

The Goddess of Light illuminates the third chapter of Graffabulous, the house’s most extensive high jewellery collection. This key piece, the Graffabulous yellow and white diamond necklace, honours nature and the sun with incomparable brilliance. The 43 pear-shaped yellow diamonds of over 71 carats were each scanned to calculate their exact position on the design. And to ensure that all the yellow diamonds sat at the same depth, a bespoke yellow gold collet was created for each gem. To add another dimension to the studied lines of light, they are invisibly joined to a cascade of pear-shaped white diamonds of about 88 carats. Topping the necklace is a remarkable 22.08-carat pear-shaped yellow diamond.

