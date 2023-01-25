Elemental Force: Jewels symbolising the five elements in Chinese philosophy

Boost your life with jewels that represent one of the five elements in Chinese philosophy – wood, fire, earth, metal and water – believed to be the basis of everything in the universe between which interactions occur.

EARTH

Representing abundance, creativity, longevity and wisdom, this element is also regarded as being central to balance, stability and rootedness. Qualities associated with earth include patience, thoughtfulness, practicality and hard work. Yellow, an imperial colour in Chinese culture that denotes power, royalty and prosperity, is symbolic of the material.

Harry Winston yellow gold and platinum cluster necklace with cushion- cut fancy yellow sapphires, round brilliant pink sapphires and round brilliant, marquise and pear- shaped diamonds

Cartier Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection white gold Ryu necklace with 80 octahedral yellow diamonds and diamonds

METAL

This element relates to the force of gravity and the powers of electrical conductivity and magnetism. The metal person is firm, strong and very set in his or her ways. While colours such as white, beige and silver are typically associated with metal, yellow also falls under this element.

Bulgari “U.S. Golden 50th Anniversary” capsule collection limited edition Monete rose gold tubogas manchette with ancient coins and diamonds

Louis Vuitton Spirit high jewellery collection Fantasy yellow and white gold bracelet with a Monogram Flower-cut diamond and pavé diamonds

WATER

The source of life, water is yielding yet powerful, at times silent and still, but infinitely ever-changing. Attributes of this element are intelligence, wisdom, flexibility, softness, and pliancy. The colours of black, grey and blue are associated with water.

Chanel 1932 high jewellery collection Comète Saphir white gold bracelet with a sapphire, sapphires and diamonds

Graff Tribal Collection high jewellery white gold necklace with a heart-shaped sapphire, multi-shaped sapphires and diamonds

WOOD

Believed to be the most human element of the five, wood heralds regeneration and springtime. It is associated with growth, new beginnings, and the flexibility and strength to bend but not break. Shades of green and brown represent the wood element.

Tiffany & Co. Botanica: Blue Book Collection 2022 Schlumberger Dahlia platinum and yellow gold brooch with a tsavorite and diamonds

Boucheron Carte Blanche – Ailleurs high jewellery collection Bois Brûlé Diamant white gold necklace with burnt wood and pavé diamonds



FIRE

This element of heat represents nature at its peak of growth, as well as warmth in human relationships. Associated with colours evoking flames, such as red, pink, purple and orange, it denotes dynamism, energy, passion and entrepreneurship.

Hermès Les Jeux de l’Ombre high jewellery collection Lumières Brutes pink gold ring with a spessartite garnet, spessartite garnets and rhodolite garnets

Van Cleef & Arpels Zodiac yellow and white gold Leo clip with a cushion-cut spessartite garnet, sapphires, yellow and white diamonds