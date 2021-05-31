Linear Equation: Bold, angular jewellery pieces that steal the show with its geometric designs

Romanticism, take a back seat. These modern jewels make a statement with strong, precise lines and geometric angles.

Van Cleef & Arpels

The maison’s new high jewellery collection – Sous les étoiles, Heavenly Dreams – reimagines the cosmos in dramatic fashion as seen here in this Nuée d’émeraudes necklace. It depicts the comet 41P, known for its blue-green glow, in precious gem and diamond baguettes set in graphic lines. Along the edge are 96 rare Afghan emeralds, which total 62.3 carats, and flaunt an elongated shape and a unique hue tinged with a delicate hint of yellow.

Chanel

Showcased in Chanel’s high jewellery collection Escale à Venise, the Eblouissante parure flaunts distinctive white and pink geometric designs, as seen in these earrings. A unique interpretation of the palace facades and polychromatic marble floors of churches in The Floating City, the staggered motif set with baguette diamonds is also reminiscent of the quilting cherished by Mademoiselle Chanel.

Tiffany & Co.

From the Sea range of Tiffany & Co.’s 2021 Blue Book Collection is this necklace, whose unique gemstone cut and innovative design are the result of a year- long collaboration between high jewellery designers and artisans. Interspersed between the surprising pairing of soft, blue-green aquamarines with silken sunny yellow beryls are geometric yellow gold-framed rock crystal panels, each graced with a “floating” oval diamond in the centre.

Graff

This mesmerising plastron necklace is part of Graff’s Tribal Collection, which draws inspiration from the enchanting folk tale of the maiden who created the stars. Expressed through an impactful, stylised motif, the creation represents how mankind has looked to the stars and celestial bodies for guidance through the ages.

Chaumet

The Lacis line from the architecture-inspired Perspectives de Chaumet collection is a subtle interplay of light and transparency created by the fils couteau setting. The signature Chaumet technique renders the metal structures invisible, allowing the gemstones to sparkle. This necklace also recalls stone latticework on mashrabiyas as well as a maze of narrow streets.

Cartier

Geometry is an integral part of Cartier stylistic vocabulary, and here, it finds a new dimension when applied to the maison’s most beloved emblem, the panther. One of four new creations in the Panthère de Cartier jewellery collection, this openworked high jewellery necklace is an abstract expression of the big cat realised through architectural lines and edges.

Louis Vuitton

The maison conveys the sun’s immense power through the five-piece Soleils set from the high jewellery collection, Stellar Times. The star’s majesty is embodied in the set’s bracelet, which showcases the signature LV checkerboard pattern. Diamonds, yellow sapphires and spessartite garnets are applied individually to create a hypnotic latticework that is topped with a captivating central yellow sapphire.

Harry Winston

Located just blocks away from Mr Winston’s office in New York City, Central Park often provided a fresh perspective and inspiration to him and his designers. Masterfully capturing the geometric layout of the world-renowned location, the Central Park Mosaic drop earrings feature an artful arrangement of emeralds, sapphires, diamonds and aquamarines set to mimic the extraordinary landscape of the city’s iconic destination.

This story first appeared in the May 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.