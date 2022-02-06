Van Cleef & Arpels’ Diamond Breeze Series celebrates the lotus

Van Cleef & Arpels brings new additions to its winter Diamond Breeze series – graceful diamond-set Lotus jewellery that recall the flower’s pure and resilient nature.

Flora has long been an inexhaustible source of inspiration for Van Cleef & Arpels. Just one year after its founding in 1906, the daisy first appeared on jewellery clips; in 1970, the Rose de Noël collection was launched; and in 2007 the beautiful Flowerlace High Jewellery collection made its debut. And how could we forget Van Cleef & Arpels’ best-selling Alhambra and Frivole collections, both of which have flowers at their heart?

Lotus Jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels Diamond Breeze Series

All these floral jewellery creations make up Van Cleef & Arpels’ Diamond Breeze series, new editions of which arrive each winter as if to ring in the festivities. This year, the Lotus collection debuts new diamond-paved creations, appearing as though the flowers have been frozen in time and covered in a layer of freshly fallen snow.

The lotus flower made its first appearance in Van Cleef & Arpels’ collections as early as the 1920s, designed in an Egyptian style. A symbol of purity, enlightenment and rebirth, the lotus has always embodied a sacred meaning across various cultures and religions, beloved for its beautiful shape and awe-inspiring ability to rise from the depths of murky water to bloom.

A lotus Between the Finger ring from a previous collection

In 2001, the lotus bloomed again on a Between the Finger ring, which was destined to become a signature within the Lotus collection. Indeed, the motif appears time and again throughout the years, featured in high- jewellery collections as clips or accents on Zip necklaces, as well as transformable pendants, earrings and bracelets.

Since 2017, the Lotus collection has taken on new dimensions, with various sizes to illuminate the wearer’s hands, chest and face with its graceful purity. And this year, just in time for the festive season, Van Cleef & Arpels has revealed new diamond-set additions to the Lotus family. A new Between the Finger ring, a pendant, and a pair of earrings make up this brand new parure, in a radiant ensemble of lotus flowers in bouquets of three or four.

Lotus medium model pendant, white gold, diamonds

The Between the Finger ring features varying sizes of the lotus flower, like a bouquet of four flowers tightly bundled together. Van Cleef & Arpels’ mastery in jewellery craftsmanship is apparent in the positioning of the lotus flowers – each petal is designed to slope upwards as if the flowers were in motion in a breeze. The quartet of flowers is also positioned at different heights to allow each bloom to dazzle in an imaginary wind.

The newly debuted pendant necklace and earrings feature a trio of asymmetrical flowers, open-worked so that gaps between the metal floral petals permit light to shine through the diamonds and further intensify their brilliance. The new pieces join existing pieces in the Lotus Collection, which include three-dimensional lotus designs, as well as open-worked and delicate ones, all in various sizes in white gold and diamonds.

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.