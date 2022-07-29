Louis Vuitton celebrates a decade of Idylle Blossom with new additions to the jewellery line

A harmonious blend of gold shades and shapes, the new Louis Vuitton Idylle Blossom creations celebrate the collection’s 10th year with playful yet feminine pieces that invite the wearer to discover her own style.

Introduced in 2012, the Louis Vuitton Idylle Blossom fine jewellery collection honours the Monogram Flower, an iconic maison signature since 1896. Flaunting a host of designs, ranging from full and voluptuous curves to tapered and slender silhouettes, the blooms are embodiments of the house’s heritage and savoir faire.

To commemorate the emblematic line’s 10th anniversary this year, Louis Vuitton presents both original designs and new interpretations that are embellished with diamonds for a contemporary yet refined elegance.

Everyday essentials that suit any mood or occasion, the new Idylle Blossom additions present endless styling options, as each jewel is versatile and easy to wear. Comprising a total of 14 pendants, earrings, ear cuffs and rings, the Monogram Flowers come in pink, yellow or white gold. Accentuated by brilliant-cut diamonds, the jewels are undeniably feminine and sensual.

The opportunity for repetition and layering best highlights the collection’s designs. For instance, drape one or more necklaces to impart the skin with a warm radiance, or opt for a pair of hoop earrings to subtly frame the face. For an edgy twist, an ear cuff worn on the left side contrasts against multiple ear studs on the right. And if you’re feeling rebellious, go for the ear stud that boasts a playful white gold chain.

Then there’s the cleverly designed Idylle Blossom reversible stud earring that can be worn two ways. One side features the LV initials in white gold, while the reverse is graced by a yellow gold Monogram Flower highlighted with a diamond at its centre. The contrasting gold tones and bold shapes make it a striking piece no matter which side is chosen.

Lastly, a playful piece that features multiple styles in a single design allows the wearer to switch up her look without changing jewellery. The Idylle Blossom ring, the collection’s signature piece, offers three rings that can be worn as one statement jewel or separately on two or three fingers.

(Main and featured image: Model is wearing the Idylle Blossom pink gold ear stud with diamonds; Idylle Blossom yellow gold pendant with diamonds; Idylle Blossom pink gold pendant with diamonds; Idylle Blossom white, pink and yellow gold charms necklace with diamonds; Idylle Blossom white, pink and yellow ring with diamonds)

This story first appeared in the July 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.