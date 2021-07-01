Lucky charms that bring good luck and other swoon-worthy jewellery drops

The use of lucky charms to ward off evil and harness good luck has been practiced for thousands of years, and even scientific evidence have shown that a person’s confidence and happiness increases when carrying a lucky charm or amulet. Therefore, gems set in jewellery are often worn not just for aesthetic reasons but also as a symbol of wealth, commitment and culture as well as to improve one’s aura and inner being.

For most women, it is the inherent nature of jewellery that they find irresistible – like how it makes them feel beautiful and confident. Some also believe that things may come and go, but jewellery is forever. If you’re looking for something that will never go out of style or favour, here are this season’s most coveted high jewellery drops that will steal your breath away.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Golden burst necklace in yellow gold, platinum, diamonds and topaz; finished off with 1 emerald-cut diamond 4.51 cts.

Gems have long been associated with good luck and when it comes our favourite lucky charm, Van Cleef & Arpels’s Alhambra collection is right on the money. So is its Lucky Animals Collection, which sees five signs of the Chinese zodiac joining the sought-after set. The exclusive, made-to-order animal clips – the Snake, Monkey, Ox, Rooster and Mouse – are carefully crafted by the finest ornamental stones, outlined by beads of gold to enhance its beauty. Get your lucky charm here.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s emblematic Monogram flower gets a makeover by Francesca Amfitheatrof, the House’s artistic director for watches and jewellery and it is fun-tastic! B Blossom, Amfitheatrof’s debut collection comprises bangles, light pendants and earrings that flaunt a beautiful melange of colours that we think are perfect for the current situation. Need a pick-me-up? Look no further than these cheerful, precious trinkets. Shop here.

Chanel

This N°5 signature bottle brooch in yellow gold, white gold, yellow sapphires and diamonds is a must-have.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the iconic N°5 fragrance, Chanel’s fine jewellery studio drops 123 extraordinary pieces that express the different facets of the perfume. Boasting the daring creativity, timeless sophistication and breathtaking construction of its High Jewellery; the stopper, bottle, number, flowers and sillage are interpreted carefully to reflect the allure and revolutionary perfume and jewellery. Every signature piece tells the story of the iconic scent and exudes true splendour of Chanel. See the whole breadth of the classic elegance meet modern-day glamour collection here.

Chopard

In an exclusive collaboration with Sotheby’s auction house, Caroline Scheufele, Chopard’s co-president and artistic director, recently presented the latest masterpiece from the House’s Haute Joaillerie Precious Lace collection. Crafted from Fairmined-certified ethical white gold and titanium, the breathtaking beauty dazzles with calming blue Paraiba tourmaline to befit the treasures of an aristocrat. This rare gemstone is said to have the power to clear confusion and give clarity to the future. Discover this imperial grandeur at Sotheby’s private sale page.

Tiffany & Co.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu and Tracee Ellis Ross are the newest global House ambassador for Tiffany & Co., debuting in the 2021 Tiffany T1 campaign, ‘Give Me the T’. The collection expanded in the last year and now includes new bracelet, earrings and pendants, together with new 18k white gold selections. When it comes to encapsulating the fine art of self-expression, the collection nails it to a tee; evident from how the three new faces layer the new designs with other T1 pieces – like the T1 choker with nearly 250 round brilliant and baguette diamonds totaling over 13 carats! Feast on the Ts here.

This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia.