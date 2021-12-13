Mikimoto: Contemporary, elegant pearls for the holiday season

They say pearls are having a renaissance.

In the last couple of years, everyone – from buzzy TikTokers to superstars (Harry Styles) and female politicians (Kamala Harris) – have been seen donning the polished, shiny orbs. But the truth is, pearls have never gone out of style. Yes, they are now being used in modern, inventive ways and are embraced by the younger, influential set, but the ancient gem remains a symbol of class and elegance.

A jeweller attuned to the fashionable rise of pearls as much as their enduring appeal is Mikimoto, whose independent spirit has defied definitions and standards of how pearls can embody and reflect various styles. And just in time for the holidays, the pearl specialist has expanded its repertoire with a new jewellery collection of ear cuffs.

Designed to be an elegant hybrid of black tie and streetwear, these ear accessories are edgy yet sophisticated. Channel Harry Styles at Met Gala (sans the frills) with a single pearl ear cuff in bold, square-edged black rhodium-finished silver, organically-shaped silver or minimalist pink gold. Each Mikimoto ear cuff is set with a Japanese Akoya Cultured Pearl measuring between 5.5 to 6.5mm. Prefer something more sparkly? Take your pick of the diamond ear cuffs; the single loop cuff in 18K white gold is lined with 0.13ct diamonds, while the ear cuffs from the Dinner Ring Collection feature diamond drops and accents.

Also part of Mikimoto’s holiday collection is a beautiful Christmas jewellery set. Like a dainty, minimalist tree bauble, the pendant, ring and earrings each feature a Mikimoto Akoya Cultured Pearls (7 to 7.75mm) and a diamond snowflake, lending a festive and romantic flair that won’t look out of place even after the Christmas decorations have been put away.

Mikimoto is located at #01-51/52 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and the Ladies Accessories Department at Takashimaya.