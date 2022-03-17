Mikimoto pearls, Fred’s new store at MBS and more: The latest news in jewellery

What’s buzzing in the jewellery world this March 2022:

Endless love

Like the love between a couple, every Mikimoto pearl is unique, which makes its latest Pearl Creations pieces the perfect gifts to tell her how extraordinary she is. Inspired by ribbons, the fine jewellery evokes true love and an unbreakable bond between a couple. Combining pure lines with the sophistication of the lustrous pearls, the range comprises a pair of dainty stud earrings as well as a bracelet, each adorned with a single pearl and diamond-set ribbon motif in white or pink gold. Also offered in white gold is a lariat-inspired necklace featuring a diamond-studded ribbon securing two chains with a pearl at each end.

Nature’s treasure

Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele presented a selection of exceptional stones at the Paris Haute Couture Week. Sparkling tributes to the bounties of the natural world, the magnificent gems moved and ignited Scheufele’s imagination, like this 10.88-carat fancy intense pink diamond christened Rose of Caroline. Flaunting a radiant cut, Chopard’s artisans accentuated the extremely rare stone with a subtle yet sophisticated design that brought out its intrinsic beauty. Set on a Fairmined-certified ethical white and rose gold ring, the dazzling stunner is flanked by two heart-shaped rubies totalling 3.98 carats and a micro-setting of white and pink diamonds.

New perspective

Dior’s latest additions to its Bois de Rose fine jewellery line offer a contemporary iteration that reinterprets the rose stem in an abstract form. Sculpted in white, yellow or rose gold in versions with or without diamonds, an undulating stem – punctuated with thorn-like details – encircles the wrist in a bangle. Each piece has been crafted with innovative techniques requiring several laborious stages of production, including casting, polishing, stamping and setting to reflect the beauty of the artisan’s gesture. The creation of the clasp calls for particular precision, as it must be discreetly tucked away amid the thorns, exemplifying the savoir faire that the maison holds dear.

A precious garden

The Graff Wild Flower collection of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings is a joyful tribute to the English garden with its charming bouquets of bejewelled fl orals. Inviting women to wear diamonds their way, the statement pieces are imbued with a sense of modern femininity and express a carefree irreverence that is bold yet youthful. The line presents an array of scintillating openwork floral arrangements with pavé diamonds adorning the delicate blossoms. Boasting sculptural volumes and organic asymmetry reminiscent of freshly picked flowers, the pieces also feature petals that are each realised uniquely and lift towards the wearer with extraordinary lightness. Whether worn singly, paired in stylish asymmetry or layered to create enchanting bouquets, every Wild Flower jewel is a mesmerising standout and is as unique as its wearer.

New launch

French jeweller, Fred, returns to Singapore with a brand new flagship store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Part of the LVMH group since 1996, the brand’s jewellery is synonymous with the relaxed vibe of the French Riviera beloved by its founder Fred Samuel. Spanning 84 sq m with clean lines and Art Deco touches, the boutique is swathed in hues of pink gold, seafoam and sand to evoke Samuel’s favourite destination. There are dedicated areas for men’s and women’s pieces showcasing iconic collections such as Force 10, Pretty Woman, Chance Infinie and Pain de Sucre. Couples can also head to Par Amour, a bridal corner decorated with artist Vincent Darré’s frescoes inspired by Jean Cocteau’s famous Chapelle Saint-Pierre in Villefranche-sur-Mer.

(Main and featured image: Fred’s Force 10 campaign)

This story first appeared in the March 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.