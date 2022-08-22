Jewellery news for August 2022: Tiffany Hardwear’s new additions, Chaumet’s exhibition and more

This August, Milanese jewellery house Buccelati opens in Singapore, Dior adds eight jewellery designs to its Archi Dior collection and Tiffany & Co. introduces two new additions to its Hardwear collection.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Hardwear

Inspired by a 1971 bracelet from the archives and the gritty edge of New York City, Tiffany Hardwear’s industrial-like style with its distinctive gauge links has quickly become one of the house’s most signature collections since its launch in 2017. Fans of the ultra-modern range can now add two new pieces to their collection. Comprising a bracelet and necklace in stark black titanium with a striking single rose gold pavé diamond link, the new pieces offer a resolutely urban- chic take on the versatile, easy-to-wear line that fuses high fashion with street style.

Buccellati

Established in 1919, Milanese family-run jeweller Buccellati makes its first foray into Singapore with a boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Synonymous with a timeless design aesthetic and refined craftsmanship, the house is celebrated for its strong goldsmith heritage and signature handcrafting techniques that date back to the Renaissance period. Discerning jewellery aficionados will be familiar with Buccellati’s highly distinctive style that references intricate Venetian lace, damask and Etruscan patterns, as well as flora and fauna. Some of the house’s iconic collections include the Macri line that employs the Rigato goldsmithing technique, which imparts a silk-like texture and look to the pieces, and the Tulle range that is inspired by closely-woven laces with floral flourishes and pentagonal cells resembling that of bee hives.

Chaumet x Beaux-Arts de Paris: Botanical – Observing Beauty

Chaumet and the Beaux-Arts de Paris present Botanical – Observing Beauty, an exhibition curated by botanist Marc Jeanson. On now until Sep 4, this exhibition celebrates the timeless essence of plant life and invites visitors to look at nature through art and beauty. Offering an enlightening exploration of 5,000 years of art and science are some 400 works, of which 100 are objects from Chaumet’s collections. These include jewellery, drawings, photographs and nickel-silver prototypes, such as tiara models made of a copper, nickel and zinc alloy. Not structured chronologically, this innovative exhibition invites visitors to wander freely through the different successive landscapes. Imagine walking past the tracing of a prehistoric cave painting to a cardboard forest by the contemporary artist Eva Jospin. Chaumet founder Marie-Étienne Nitot’s tiaras appear alongside a field painted by French Fauvist painter Raoul Dufy and a jacket by Yves Saint Laurent embroidered with ears of corn. The ensemble is lulled by a sound sculpture specially composed by Swiss musical artist, Zimoun.