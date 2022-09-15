Jewellery news for September 2022: Chaumet’s nautical-inspired brooches, Louis Vuitton’s Empreinte collection, Fred’s Force 10 Color Crush bracelets and more

This September, Mikimoto bucks tradition with its Passionir collection, Chaumet reimagines sailor tattoos as brooches and Tiffany & Co. enters the world of NFTs.

Chaumet Encres

Chaumet’s Encres line reimagines symbols traditionally tattooed on sailors as five unisex brooches. Worn traditionally on the side of the heart or on a shirt’s rolled-up sleeve, each piece depicts an evocative scene with a gold banner inscribed with a message in French. A tall ship embodies the inscription on a banner, L’amour est une aventure (Love is an adventure), while a lighthouse with a diamond-set ship’s wheel carries the poetic message L’amour me guide (Love is my guide). Each diamond-set Grand Feu enamel brooch has a concealed ring that transforms it into a pendant when worn on a chain.



Mikimoto Passionoir

Mikimoto bucks tradition to give pearls a cool, street edge in its latest jewellery collection, Passionoir. According to the jeweller, the new men’s designs are “inspired by the chemical reaction brought by the strong contrast between the innocent beauty of pearls combined with the powerful and mysterious black”. The new range of necklaces, rings, bracelets, as well as cuff and stud earrings incorporate mostly black South Sea cultured pearls with a striking yet sensuous ebony finish. While most styles feature black rhodium-plated silver chains, there is also a black rhodium-coated white gold brooch with white Akoya cultured pearls and a diamond ring with alternating links of black rhodium-coated white gold.

Tiffany & Co. NFTiff

NFTiff is Tiffany & Co.’s debut venture into the world of NFTs, in partnership with blockchain technology innovators Chain. Designed exclusively for CryptoPunks holders and powered by Chain, the NFTiff pass can be purchased via the house’s online NFTiff gateway, nft.tiffany.com. NFTiff pass holders will have the exclusive opportunity to mint a custom Tiffany & Co. pendant and receive a digital render of the pendant as an NFT and certificate of authenticity. Tiffany’s designers worked with the 87 attributes and 159 colours that appear across the collection of 10,000 CryptoPunks NFTs to match with the most similar gemstone or enamel colour. Inspired by square pixels, each rose or yellow gold pendant with an adjustable chain will comprise at least 30 gemstones and/or diamonds to create a custom design with the highest fidelity to the original NFT art. Only 250 pendants will be produced, each engraved with its CryptoPunks edition number on the back. Individuals may purchase just three NFTiff passes each.