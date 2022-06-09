Phillips’ Jewels & Jadeite Hong Kong Auction 2022: Rare coloured gemstones and diamonds go under the hammer

Jewellery lovers and collectors know that Phillips is one of the top auction houses to procure the most exquisite pieces from, and the upcoming Phillips’ Jewels & Jadeite Hong Kong Auction is no exception.

Taking place on June 23, 2022, at Hong Kong’s JW Marriott, this season’s sale offers a stunning selection of 124 lots, ranging from beautiful coloured and colourless diamonds to mesmerising rubies, emeralds, sapphires and natural pearls. Some of these magnificent jewels will be on display at The St. Regis Singapore from June 3 to 4, 2022, preluding the much anticipated auction, so don’t miss the chance to see them up-close by booking an appointment with Phillips’ international jewellery specialist Cristel Tan (details below).

At the fore of these jewels is a remarkable pair of Burmese pigeon’s blood ruby and diamond earrings. The 4.04 carat and 4.03 carat unheated rubies have an outstanding purity and vibrant, saturated colour – a combination rarely seen in Burmese rubies of this size. To emphasise these exceptional gems, both are set in a total of 9.89 carats of brilliant cut diamonds.

A Rare and Exceptional Pair of 4.03 and 4.04 carat Unheated Burmese “Pigeon’s blood” Ruby and Diamond Earrings

Estimate: HK$15,000,000 – 18,000,000 (US$2,000,000 – 2,300,00)

Another buzzworthy lot in this sale is a superb unmounted 20.30 carat, D-Flawless, oval-shaped diamond that has not only been granted the highest colour and clarity from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), but also received excellent grades for both Polish and Symmetry. Its unique oval cut has a sophisticated, elongated shape, which, when mounted on a ring, often makes the hand and fingers appear more slender.

A 20.30 carat D-Flawless Unmounted Diamond

Estimate: HK$12,000,000 – 15,000,000 (US$1,500,000 – 1,900,000)

In addition to these outstanding jewels, expect signed pieces by Bvlgari, Boucheron, Cartier, Chaumet, Chopard, Graff, JAR, Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels, highlighted by a vintage 11.42 carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring by Bvlgari.

Bvlgari, A 11.42 carat Kashmir Sapphire and Diamond Ring, Circa 1934

Estimate: HK$5,600,000 – 6,600,000 (US$720,000 – 850,000)

Speaking on the upcoming auction, Phillips’ head of jewellery worldwide, Graeme Thompson, said: “Following a record year for Phillips Jewels in Hong Kong, which saw the resilience of jewellery market worldwide, this Spring we are delighted to bring together some of the most spectacular fine jewellery – from pigeon’s blood rubies, Colombian emeralds, fancy coloured diamonds to D-Flawless Type IIa diamonds. We expect our carefully curated auction on June 23 will continue to attract Phillips’ ever-growing community of collectors from across the globe, achieving solid prices and sell-through rates.”

A 5.35 carat Colombian No Oil Emerald and Diamond Ring

Estimate: HK$3,000,000 – 4,000,000 (US$385,000 – 520,000)

Ruby enthusiasts will be enthralled by more offerings in this sale, featuring some of the finest Burmese pigeon’s blood rubies. Particularly, a showstopping necklace boasting 34 oval- and cushion-cut “pigeon’s blood” rubies. Showcasing meticulously set graduated rubies and diamonds, it is a masterpiece that shines on any neckline.

An Unheated Burmese “Pigeon’s blood” Ruby and Diamond Necklace, Rubies weighing 45.02 carats in total

Estimate: HK$2,600,000 – 3,600,000 (US$330,000 – 460,000)

Adding to this curated collection of coloured gemstones are highly sought after Colombian emeralds. Often celebrated as the gem of spring, emeralds are adored for their enchanting colour and have been a subject of fascination since antiquity. Phillips has selected two exceptional emerald pieces: a ring bearing a striking 5.35 carat natural Colombian emerald with the most evenly distributed, vibrant green hue and diamonds; and a Colombian emerald and diamond bracelet with exceptionally clean emeralds free from any clarity enhancement weighing 21.47 carats in total.

A Colombian No Oil Emerald and Diamond Bracelet, Emeralds weighing 21.47 carats in total

Estimate: HK$2,000,000 – 3,000,000 (US$260,000 – 380,000)

Both coloured and colourless diamonds will also be up for sale, including a whimsical, fancy coloured diamond bracelet comprising 259 square-cut natural multi-coloured diamonds that weigh a total of 125.76 carats. In pastel shades ranging from pale pink to purple, grey, yellow, orange and green, these diamonds sparkle and scintillate with the colours of spring.

A Multi-Coloured Diamond Bracelet, Coloured diamonds weighing 125.76 carats in total

Estimate: HK$5,200,000 – 6,800,000 (US$660,000 – 880,000)

The colourless diamonds are just as impressive. Phillips is offering a selection of extraordinary D-Flawless and Internally-Flawless Type IIa diamonds of the finest colour, the highest clarity and the best cut and polish, as conferred by the industry-standard, GIA. It is difficult to not be enamoured by these timeless pieces: a 9.43 carat D-Flawless Type IIa diamond ring, and a pair of 5.02 and 5.03 carat D-Internally Flawless Type IIa diamond earrings.

A 9.43 carat D-Flawless Type IIa Diamond Ring

Estimate: HK$5,800,000 – 6,800,000 (US$740,000 – 870,000)

A Pair of 5.02 and 5.03 carat D-Internally Flawless Type IIa Diamond Earrings

Estimate: HK$3,900,000 – 4,500,000 (US$500,000 – 580,000)

Bid for your coveted piece via the Phillips app on App Store or Google Play.

Phillips Jewels & Jadeite Hong Kong Auction is happening on 23 June, 2.30pm (HKT) at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, 88 Queensway, Admiralty.

Singapore Preview

June 3-4, 11:00 am-7:00 pm

The St. Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Road

By appointment only

Book an appointment now

Cristel Tan

Tel: +65 9155 1016

Email: cristeltan@phillips.com