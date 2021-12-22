Style
See Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani in the Sixième sens par Cartier high jewellery collection
Iranian actress, singer and musician Golshifteh Farahani embodies beauty and talent. Nothing draws out her mystique as well as the sensational Sixième sens par Cartier high jewellery collection.
This story first appeared in the December 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.
Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
