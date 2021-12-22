See Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani in the Sixième sens par Cartier high jewellery collection

By Allyson Klass
22 Dec 2021
See Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani in the Sixième sens par Cartier high jewellery collection
Style
See Iranian star Golshifteh Farahani in the Sixième sens par Cartier high jewellery collection

Iranian actress, singer and musician Golshifteh Farahani embodies beauty and talent. Nothing draws out her mystique as well as the sensational Sixième sens par Cartier high jewellery collection.

Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Coruscant platinum necklace with diamonds
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Phaan platinum ring with rubies and diamonds
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Sharkara white gold necklace with pink tourmalines, garnets, coloured sapphires and diamonds
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Alaxoa platinum necklace with emeralds and diamonds
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Meride white gold necklace with onyx, rock crystal and diamonds
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Pixelage yellow gold necklace with topazes, onyx, coloured diamonds and diamonds
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Parhelia platinum ring with a sapphire, emeralds, black lacquer and diamonds

This story first appeared in the December 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore

Sixième Sens par Cartier Cartier Jewellery high jewellery

Allyson Klass

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
watches Jewellery

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.