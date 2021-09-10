Sixième Sens par Cartier high jewellery collection: A sense of wonderment

Style

A masterful union of trompe-l’oeil, graphic patterns and optical illusions, the Sixième Sens par Cartier (Sixth sense by Cartier) high jewellery collection stirs the most profound of emotions.

Rare ancient stones exalt the beauty of unexpected compositions, evoking a soulfulness particular to haute joaillerie. Unveiled in Lake Como, where this exclusive spread was shot, these entrancing creations challenge your perceptions and astound your senses.

Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery white gold necklace with chalcedonies, emeralds, sapphires, onyx, turquoise and diamonds, and Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery white gold ring with a chalcedony, an emerald, sapphires, onyx, turquoise and diamonds; Dress, Prada
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Meride white gold necklace with onyx, rock crystal and diamonds; Dress, Dolce & Gabbana
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Parhelia platinum ring with a sapphire, emeralds, black lacquer and diamonds; Coat, Sportmax
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Coruscant platinum earrings and necklace with diamonds; Dress, Fendi
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Sharkara white gold earrings and necklace with pink tourmalines, garnets, coloured sapphires and diamonds; Dress, Bottega Veneta
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Pixelage yellow gold earrings and necklace with topazes, onyx, coloured diamonds and diamonds; Coat, Miu Miu
Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Phaan platinum ring with rubies and diamonds; Dress, Sportmax

Fashion Direction: Johnny Khoo
Photography: Chuck Reyes
Fashion Styling: Dabby Naval
Hair: Daniel Manzini/WM Management
Make-up: Augusto Picern/WM Management
Nails: Carlotta Saettone/WM Management
Production Assistance: Philaé Rollet-bouclet
Casting Director: Olivier Duperrin
Model: Emma Goune/Viva Paris

(Main and featured image: Dress, Valentino; Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Alaxoa platinum earrings and necklace with emeralds and diamonds, all Cartier)

Allyson Klass

Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.
Jewellery
