Sixième Sens par Cartier high jewellery collection: A sense of wonderment

A masterful union of trompe-l’oeil, graphic patterns and optical illusions, the Sixième Sens par Cartier (Sixth sense by Cartier) high jewellery collection stirs the most profound of emotions.
Rare ancient stones exalt the beauty of unexpected compositions, evoking a soulfulness particular to haute joaillerie. Unveiled in Lake Como, where this exclusive spread was shot, these entrancing creations challenge your perceptions and astound your senses.
Fashion Direction: Johnny Khoo Photography: Chuck Reyes Fashion Styling: Dabby Naval Hair: Daniel Manzini/WM Management Make-up: Augusto Picern/WM Management Nails: Carlotta Saettone/WM Management Production Assistance: Philaé Rollet-bouclet Casting Director: Olivier Duperrin Model: Emma Goune/Viva Paris
(Main and featured image: Dress, Valentino; Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Alaxoa platinum earrings and necklace with emeralds and diamonds, all Cartier)
Allyson Klass had her start in the publishing industry 20 years ago as a fashion stylist and writer. Over the years, she’s worked in various women’s and bridal magazines covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. She’s now Deputy Editor of Prestige Singapore and oversees the watches and jewellery beats. Off duty, she enjoys spending time with her family, pet bulldog and searching for the next beach holiday destination.