Sixième Sens par Cartier high jewellery collection: A sense of wonderment

A masterful union of trompe-l’oeil, graphic patterns and optical illusions, the Sixième Sens par Cartier (Sixth sense by Cartier) high jewellery collection stirs the most profound of emotions.

Rare ancient stones exalt the beauty of unexpected compositions, evoking a soulfulness particular to haute joaillerie. Unveiled in Lake Como, where this exclusive spread was shot, these entrancing creations challenge your perceptions and astound your senses.

Fashion Direction: Johnny Khoo

Photography: Chuck Reyes

Fashion Styling: Dabby Naval

Hair: Daniel Manzini/WM Management

Make-up: Augusto Picern/WM Management

Nails: Carlotta Saettone/WM Management

Production Assistance: Philaé Rollet-bouclet

Casting Director: Olivier Duperrin

Model: Emma Goune/Viva Paris

(Main and featured image: Dress, Valentino; Sixième Sens par Cartier High Jewellery Alaxoa platinum earrings and necklace with emeralds and diamonds, all Cartier)

This story first appeared in the September issue of Prestige Singapore.