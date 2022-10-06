Taking in the splendour of Cartier’s latest Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection in Madrid

Figurative or abstract, art or philosophy, new or old? Cartier’s latest Beautés du Monde high jewellery collection defies conventions. Yanni Tan travels to its launch in Madrid to take in the splendour.

“It starts first from curiosity,” said Cartier president and CEO Cyrille Vigneron, at the dinner reception debuting the maison’s much-awaited new high jewellery collection. It was mid-June, amid a heatwave in Spain, when an exclusive group of international press and VIPs gathered in the capital city to view some 100 pieces from Beautés du Monde, or Beauties of the World in French.

The evening affair, held within the sumptuous gardens of the 18th century Palacio de Liria, was the finale of an unforgettable launch. In fact, for many of us, the event was one of the very first major launches we attended ever since travel resumed worldwide, after over two years of Covid-related restrictions. The summer heat and the heartbeat of Spanish culture brought out a palpable joie de vivre among the attendees – we were thrilled to once again find ourselves in another part of the world, embarking on yet another great adventure.

Resonating with the mood was Vigneron’s explanation of the high jewellery collection’s theme: “We are now turning outside and looking at everything that is so beautiful, looking at what we don’t know, what we overlooked, or what we have forgotten.”

The World Anew

Our journey into beauty began on Press Day the morning prior – at the former British Embassy in Madrid. A radical showcase of Brutalist architecture designed in the style of a bullring by English architect WS Bryant and his Madrileños compatriot Luis Blanco-Soler, it was completed in 1966 and occupied until 2009 when the embassy relocated. It fell into neglect and disrepair, until Cartier undertook an extensive renovation in 2021 as part of the maison’s heritage preservation work.

After over 10 years, the former embassy finally reopened its doors, welcoming guests as the mise en scène of the Beautés du Monde exhibition. Created by prominent Madrid multidisciplinary artist Jaime Hayon, the scenography showcased a purity of design enlivened by wells of light, colours and rounded arches. Here, the first chapter of the collection was unveiled, as well as a selection of pieces from Cartier’s High Jewellery, Cartier Tradition and Haute Horlogerie collections.

The exploration started from the interior courtyard rooms of the modernist round building, where we were briefed by Cartier’s gemologists on the most extraordinary stones used in the collection, and viewed a short film that sent us on an “interstellar” voyage into the heart of opals, which are one of the key gems featured.

Upstairs, moving from room to colour-coded room through arched doorways, we stepped into the jeweller’s spectacular universe of creativity and innovation. A display of photographs and books highlighted the pioneering legacy of the Cartier brothers, from whom the house had inherited its singular vision of beauty and spirit of travel. Two of its master artisans were also on hand to demonstrate Cartier’s technical virtuosity.

Seeing Is Believing

Savoir faire is a much knocked-about term in luxury circles, but Cartier owns it like no other. Inspired by nature and cultures, Beautés du Monde is not defined by the often-rigid conventions of jewellery design but rather a lack of. Marvelling at the creations, I had often asked myself whether a piece is figurative or abstract, if my interpretation was accurate. The answer from Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s image, style and heritage director, is that there is no one way to look at it.

For instance, the highly textural Iwana necklace, set with diamond-paved triangles and three Colombian emeralds weighing 43.45 carats, appears to be a graphic take on geometry and colours. It turns out to be inspired by the skin of the iguana, with the four-sided cut of the emeralds shaped to take on the likeness of the reptile’s dorsal spines.

As for the aforementioned opal, which is a darling among precious stones for some years now, its spectacular fire and play of colours aren’t just what the transformable Apatura necklace is all about. The shimmering iridescence of the three Australian opals weighing 22.08 carats suggests a butterfly’s wings, which are framed by geometrical motifs composed of diamond bars and blue sapphire beads whose shade of colour echoes the opal’s fire.

Pairing orange coral with emeralds is another signature of Cartier. While this combination has been used in multiple majestic stylistic interpretations, here on the Récif necklace, the form is unexpectedly organic and a masterclass in creating movement. We were told that the design evokes a coral reef – do you see it now? Ribbed melon-shaped coral and emerald beads of varying sizes snake in a random yet rhythmic way along a diamond rope, culminating in a 17.2-carat cabochon-cut Zambian emerald. If you’re familiar with staghorn coral, you’d notice the bezel setting of the diamonds replicating the marine invertebrate’s texture.

It goes without saying that with the theme of travel and exploration often comes a cabinet of curiosities – exotic motifs that have enriched the maison’s archives through time. There are plenty in Beautés du Monde, from the emblematic panthere and other magnificent beasts, to flowers and mythical creatures, to astral and Oriental elements. One of my favourites is the Scilla ring, which is one of seven cocktail rings in a capsule collection designed as miniature sculptures that symbolise the link between sea and sky. It takes shape as a sea dragon with yellow diamonds for eyes, and crowned with a 5-carat light brown, cushioned-shaped diamond.

Of Taste and Techniques

While what is at the forefront of the Beautés du Monde collection is “the blurring of frontier between abstraction and figuration”, Rainero said during an interview in Madrid that the design team of 12 has also made several innovations. There is a variety of new colour combinations, such as the pairing of azure chalcedony with pinkish rubies and intense black onyx on the Rituel necklace, and creating a kaleidoscope of hues on the Pandana parure with greenish-blue tourmalines, pink tourmalines, mandarin garnets and diamonds.

The stones also provided the designers a world of creative possibilities beyond colour. “Matching pastels with acid colours was a path we started at Cartier 15 to 20 years ago. Experimenting with new colour combinations is inscribed into our existing code, but the criteria of shape that is linked to a gemstone’s origin is also an important consideration,” added Rainero.

The Cartier veteran emphasised that key technical innovations are achieved in the way the maison conceives of shapes, volumes and facets – thanks to the systematic research that was undertaken since work on the collection began in 2020. For certain showpiece stones, their raw shapes are preserved as much as possible, which is as much a nod to their natural form as it is an opportunity to lend their organic essence to the nature-inspired designs. For the diamonds, bold shapes like the triangle, kite, lozenge and shield are also used.

In terms of craftsmanship expertise, Beautés du Monde is a showcase bar none. The Nouchali necklace is a highly articulated masterpiece featuring a blossoming water lily that appears to be floating on water, thanks to the trembling setting of the rubellite and diamond petals encircling the 10.61-carat rubellite centre stone, and a 3D architecture on the reverse side of the flower. In addition to imparting a stained-glass window effect, the inverted structure made of extremely fine white gold also enhances brightness tenfold.

While the Water Aspis necklace is a typical expression of the Cartier style that cuts across realism, stylisation and abstraction, the execution of the joints is so exemplary that it renders the creation completely mobile – impressive for a piece with such heft. No less than five 43.49 carats of Ceylon sapphire cabochons are surrounded by a pattern of triangular diamond and curved lapis lazuli scales, woven together in a succession of geometric shapes on an openwork white gold structure that invites light to shine through.

Unprecedented Times

In such an unusual time in history, it is heartening that Cartier considers itself as much an advocate for the search for beauty as it is a purveyor of exceptional jewels. “The more we open doors to the spectators’ imagination, the better. That’s what artistic emotion is all about – opening the door and letting them be transported to wherever it may be,” summed up Rainero on the vision of Beautés du Monde.

This statement really hit home for the guests at the dinner reception. It wasn’t just the palace location – the current residence of the 19th Duke of Alba, Carlos Fitz-James Stuart – where we were given a guided tour of its exquisite salons bearing artworks by masters the likes of Goya, Velázquez, Rubens and Titian. It wasn’t just the surreal experience of enjoying Sangria hour among global celebrities like Jisoo Kim of K-pop group Blackpink, Vanessa Kirby, Golshifteh Farahani and Mariacarla Boscono. It wasn’t just the intimate haute couture show by Maison Alvarno, where models wore the Beautés du Monde high jewels as gracefully as their gowns. It wasn’t just the incredible feast-within-a-garden by three-Michelin-starred Spanish chef Jesús Sánchez. And it wasn’t just an uplifting surprise after-party concert by the Black Eyed Peas.

This quest for beauty, as termed by Rainero, can happen everywhere and in whatever we like. Perhaps for some of us, the driving force is our renewed appreciation of life. To Cyrille Vigneron, it is love. In a moving speech at the dinner reception, he appealed to us to draw the connection between beauty and love, and to root it in humanity: “We love what is beautiful, and love reveals beauty… Now, what gives us meaning is what we have to leave to our children – a beautiful world. And what is a beautiful world? A world with no wars, no poverty, with beauty all around, respect and dignity, and the enjoyment of the small things in life, like a beautiful garden. Striking for beauty is probably the highest score we can achieve together.”

This story first appeared in the Sep 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.