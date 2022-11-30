The Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery collection is an ode to Roman gardens

The fantastical high jewellery collection Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders interprets Roman gardens and the Mediterranean in exuberant expressions that come alive with awe-inspiring gemstones.

(Above) Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery pink gold bracelet with an octagonal-shaped Colombian emerald, buff-top emeralds, fancy shape and marquise-cut diamonds, and pavé diamonds

Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery pink gold necklace with mother-of-pearl, fancy coloured sapphires, amethysts, rubellites, morganites, buff-top emeralds, marquise-cut brilliant diamonds and pavé diamonds

Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery pink gold Serpenti necklace with pear-shaped tourmalines, amethysts and diamonds, fancy buff-top rubies and amethysts, fancy shape step-cut diamonds and pavé diamonds

From top: Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery pink gold Serpenti ring with a cushion-cut Tajikistani spinel, marquise-cut brilliant diamonds, fancy step-cut and pavé diamonds; Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery pink gold ring with an oval-cut Tajikistani spinel, malachite, a pear-shaped rubellite and amethyst, and pavé diamonds

Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery white gold earrings with oval- and pear-shaped tourmalines, marquise-cut and round brilliant diamonds, and pavé diamonds



Bulgari Eden: The Garden of Wonders high jewellery white gold Serpenti necklace with marquise- and oval-cut Paraiba tourmalines, pear- and marquise-cut emeralds, and pavé diamonds

This story first appeared in the Nov 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.