Tiffany & Co. 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature: The highlights
By Allyson Klass
07 Oct 2021
For the first time in Southeast Asia, Tiffany & Co. presented over 200 stunning high jewellery pieces from the 2021 Blue Book Collection Colors of Nature and Jean Schlumberger in an intimate showcase in August.

This exclusive spread of awe-inspiring pieces features the jeweller’s unrivalled craftsmanship and the most captivating gemstones.

(Above) Tiffany & Co. 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature yellow gold pendant with over 30 carats of rubellites, and diamonds

(Above) Tiffany & Co. 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature platinum bracelet with green cuprian elbaite tourmalines and diamonds; and platinum ring with a green cuprian elbaite tourmaline weighing over three carats and diamonds

(Above) Tiffany & Co. 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature platinum ring with a spessartite garnet and diamonds; Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Five Leaves yellow gold and platinum earrings with a pair of spessartite garnets and diamonds

(Above) Tiffany & Co. 2021 Blue Book Collection, Colors of Nature platinum necklace with aquamarines, blue zircons and diamonds

Art Direction: Audrey Chan | Photography: Ching/Greenplasticsoldiers

This story first appeared in the October 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.

Allyson Klass

