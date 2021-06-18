Tiffany HardWear and Tiffany T: Jewellery that embody the power and spirit of today’s women

The urban attitude, subversive glamour and refined rebellious edge is undeniable in Tiffany & Co.’s collections, particularly Tiffany HardWear and Tiffany T.

Symbols of strength, empowerment and independence, each collection encapsulates the dynamism of the woman of today and the many facets of her life. While both ranges offer numerous mix-and-match permutations that provide the wearer a multitude of styling options, Tiffany’s unmistakable aesthetic of clean, strong contemporary lines have always aligned with current times, art, culture and fashion trends.

Since its launch in 2014, the Tiffany T collection has attained iconic status and become a chic symbol of style. With designs ranging from subtle to bold, delicate to daring, each versatile and timeless piece is as much a talisman of individuality as it is also a personal expression of style. Inspiring and unwavering, the collection reminds us of the connections we feel, but cannot always see.

Ties that bind

Tiffany T creations showcase bold and imaginative takes on the emblematic “T” motif, which has been used in the house’s jewellery since the 1980s. Adorned in rose, yellow and white gold, as well as sterling silver, the hallmark minimalist designs are offered in versions with scintillating pavé diamonds or pieces set with highly polished gemstones including tiger’s eye, turquoise, pink opal, black onyx and lustrous mother-of-pearl – all with their own “T” motif aesthetic. Here, we look at the various Tiffany T sub-lines and what they each represent.

The latest evolution of the iconic Tiffany T collection, Tiffany T1 celebrates our first connection – the one to ourselves. Echoing the first Tiffany T bracelet, Tiffany T1 distils an icon to its original form. Wrapping around the wearer in a continuous, unbroken circle, Tiffany T1 represents individual strength and unfailing power worn outwardly to express what lies within.

The Tiffany T True line celebrates the idea of connection and the courage we find in love. Powerful, passionate and rooted in partnership, it represents one of our most special bonds. Composed of designs with interlocking “T” motifs, the range is a modern reminder that without one, the other loses its meaning.

When words fail, a smile says everything. Inspired by the universal symbol for joy, Tiffany T Smile reminds us of the strength we find in happiness and the many connections it creates. Delicate yet so powerful, its curved motif mimics the very motion that inspired it.

Revival of a symbol

Ever the fearless nonconformist, Tiffany has always had the penchant for adding an audacious twist to its jewellery. In 1971, its in-house designer Donald Claflin, who’s known for his witty and whimsical designs, created a unisex bracelet with the cheeky nickname – the Ball and Chain bracelet.

In 2017, the house reimagined this archival piece with the Tiffany HardWear collection. Its name and designs draw inspiration from the urban soul of New York City and the hard-edged spirit of its streets, where the modern rebel thinks nothing of mixing couture and high fashion with street style.

The metal-intensive collection of earrings, rings, pendants and bracelets distil the industrialism of the city in a play of tension, proportion and balance, while the signature gauge links at the heart of this graphic line reflect the clean, simple shapes of utilitarian hardware. Classic as they are edgy, the designs have evolved over the years to include pieces that feature rose gold, pavé diamond links, as well as exotic freshwater and Tahitian black pearls in place of the ball, which soften the tough chic aesthetic.

Capturing the unapologetic, bold attitude of Tiffany HardWear is its new global ambassador, member of K-pop girl group Blackpink and solo artist, Rosé. One of the most idolised young women in music and fashion now, the New Zealand-born Korean vocalist will star in this year’s Tiffany HardWear digital campaign.

“I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewellery. To collaborate with an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me,” says Rosé, whose real name is Roseanne Park. “I am very honoured and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Emanating strength and confidence, Rosé wears the collection’s graphic yellow and rose gold links accented with pavé diamonds. The American jeweller selected Rosé as the star of the new campaign for her bold personality and modern style influence, which embody the attitude and identity of the collection.

(All images: Tiffany & Co.)

This story first appeared in the June 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.