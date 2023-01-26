All Together Now: Visiting the Tiffany Lock collection

Tiffany & Co.’s latest collection Tiffany Lock revisits the working padlock from the house’s archives.

Since the late 19th century, the humble padlock has played an important role in Tiffany & Co.’s history. In the 1870s, the American jeweller began making them for clients who wanted to secure their prized possessions or dog collars. During the mid-century, the house went on to translate the functional object’s aesthetics into a wide range of items such as key rings and money clips. Even jewellery pieces like brooches and necklaces featured design elements evoking padlocks.

Over the last 20 years, the beloved motif has continued to evolve in collections many fans have come to love, including Return to Tiffany, Tiffany HardWear and now, Tiffany Lock. Illustrating the house’s knack for balancing its heritage with modernity, the new collection makes a bold statement about our personal bonds with others and how these ties inform who we are. Designed to be worn by all, the debut range of four gender-fluid bracelets transposes the utilitarian object into a modern symbol for togetherness and inclusivity.

Executed in full yellow or rose gold, with options flaunting half pavé diamonds, the impossibly chic pieces channel a stripped- down padlock with strong, sleek lines that are distinctly Tiffany. Focusing on function as much as form, the minimalist jewel is offered in various sizes and boasts an innovative swivelling clasp mechanism that evokes the functionality of a working padlock.