Timothée Chalamet proves that men can wear Cartier jewellery too

The 2021 Venice Film Festival had many of us talking, whether about the “wet” Balmain dress Zendaya wore to the red carpet, or the 6-minute standing ovation that concluded Dune, this year’s most anticipated sci-fi film. The rest of our attention, however, inevitably went to Timothée Chalamet.

The actor, who stars in Dune alongside Zendaya, arrived to the Palazzo del Cinema on the Venice Lido dressed to the nines. He looked sharp in a black Haider Ackermann suit studded with crystals. He sported a pair of Prada sunglasses, already settling himself into his movie star status. But there was also the bling: Chalamet flaunted a handful of vintage Cartier jewellery pieces, including a brooch and rings in white gold and diamonds, to announce that he was the latest ambassador for the French luxury brand.

The styling was subtle, but it showcased Chalamet’s understanding of how much men’s jewellery has changed. Today, guys are venturing beyond cufflinks to add some flash to their outfits. Simply look to Harry Styles‘ pearl earring moment at the Met Gala, or the layers of chain necklaces often worn by rappers like ASAP Rocky and Jaden Smith.

Chalamet’s choice of jewellery nods to the rise of two trends: vintage luxury and genderless designs. The Call Me By Your Name actor sets himself apart from the other men who count themselves as Cartier ambassadors (Rami Malek and Jake Gyllenhaal, for example), who stick with the brand’s iconic timepieces like the Tank.

Instead, joining the likes of Lily Collins and Kaya Scodelario, Chalamet plays around with the Maison’s edgy yet elegant accessories, showing us that they are meant for men as much as they are for women.

He made that especially clear at the Dune premiere, when he wore an 18k white gold Cartier Love bracelet — an accessory that has traditionally been associated with women like Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle and Kylie Jenner. He paired it with the diamond-studded Love ring and the Juste un Clou ring, other Cartier classics that can easily fit into a man’s jewellery collection today.

Chalamet also showed us how well these sparkling pieces can go with something as casual as a hoodie, styling his Haider Ackermann piece with two Cartier brooches. Indeed, statement brooches are another thing that men are beginning to embrace, if Jay-Z’s appearance in the recent Tiffany & Co. campaign alongside Beyoncé is anything to go by.

Throughout his Venice Film Festival outings, Timothée Chalamet makes an excellent case for men to experiment with their jewellery, especially now that they have more options than ever. If you don’t know where to start, you can always try the pieces that are already in the star’s collection:

(Main and featured image: Wireimage)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.