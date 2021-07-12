Video: Stephanie Er on how Tiffany T1 is a reminder that there is strength in little victories

Strength is often associated with muscle power, supreme self-belief and unshakeable confidence — but it’s not always the case.

There is strength in the small, unassuming things, even if it’s unseen and unspoken. Tiffany T1 is a reflection of that quiet but steady force, with its muted elegance, sharp edges and subtle innovations. Designed for the woman with a point of view, the collection is a tribute to the jeweller’s iconic T motif, which cuffs the wrist, finger or neck in an unbroken circle to represent individual strength and self-empowerment. In the bracelets, the T bar ingeniously hides a tiny clasp on the reverse side of the jewellery — another reminder to acknowledge the tiny victories of everyday.

Inspired by the Tiffany T1 collection, we partnered with Stephanie Er — multi-hyphenate and mother of one — to shine a light on the strength that hides in the shadows of our struggles. In the video, she gives us a glimpse of her everyday life, and what strength means to her.

T1 Is For Strength #TiffanyT1

Find your Tiffany T1

Creative direction: Steph Er

Producer: Crystal Lee

Makeup: Keith Bryant Lee, using Tom Ford Beauty

Hair: Sean Ang, using Kevin Murphy/Dyson

Video production: Highest Kite