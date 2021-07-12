Style

Video: Stephanie Er on how Tiffany T1 is a reminder that there is strength in little victories

By Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
12 Jul 2021
Style
Strength is often associated with muscle power, supreme self-belief and unshakeable confidence — but it’s not always the case.

There is strength in the small, unassuming things, even if it’s unseen and unspoken. Tiffany T1 is a reflection of that quiet but steady force, with its muted elegance, sharp edges and subtle innovations. Designed for the woman with a point of view, the collection is a tribute to the jeweller’s iconic T motif, which cuffs the wrist, finger or neck in an unbroken circle to represent individual strength and self-empowerment. In the bracelets, the T bar ingeniously hides a tiny clasp on the reverse side of the jewellery — another reminder to acknowledge the tiny victories of everyday.

Inspired by the Tiffany T1 collection, we partnered with Stephanie Er — multi-hyphenate and mother of one — to shine a light on the strength that hides in the shadows of our struggles. In the video, she gives us a glimpse of her everyday life, and what strength means to her.

T1 Is For Strength #TiffanyT1

Find your Tiffany T1

Creative direction: Steph Er
Producer: Crystal Lee
Makeup: Keith Bryant Lee, using Tom Ford Beauty
Hair: Sean Ang, using Kevin Murphy/Dyson
Video production: Highest Kite

Crystal Lee
Digital Editor
Prestige Singapore's Digital Editor wonders if she's better with words or numbers. Some days she thinks she's terrible at both. But most of the time, she's pretty good at eating, drinking, admiring beautiful things, and exploring new worlds.
