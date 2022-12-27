What’s new in jewellery: Prada debuts sustainable fine jewellery, a long-lost 6.25-carat emerald found and more

Highlights of the jewellery world this month:

Prada is the first global luxury brand to debut a truly sustainable fine jewellery collection that uses 100 per cent certified recycled gold. Named Eternal Gold, all the pieces use Certified Recycled Gold, which meets Chain of Custody standards set by the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC). In another unprecedented move, every step of the maison’s gold and diamond production chain is verifiable and traceable. Featuring timeless, neoclassical-inspired styles, the collection comprises snake bracelets, heart motifs and chain necklaces that also incorporate Prada’s hallmark triangle. Fronting the campaign is a trio of women, who are known for their talent and achievements: American poet and activist Amanda Gorman; American actress, model and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke; and Dutch-Korean-Canadian musician Somi Jeon.

A long-lost 6.25-carat emerald, salvaged from the ocean nearly 400 years after the fabled Nuestra Señora de Atocha shipwreck in 1622, will be auctioned at Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels Sale in New York on Dec 7. A trophy from one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time, the emerald was only found 37 years ago off the coast of Florida by a team of specialised treasure hunters. This stunning gem is offered from the collection of author and distinguished philanthropist Mitzi Perdue, who was gifted it in 1988 by her late husband Frank Perdue during their engagement. Full proceeds of the

sale will be donated to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Van Cleef & Arpels welcomes five new shining Vintage Alhambra creations in guilloché white gold. Comprising a pair of earrings, long necklace, pendant, ring, bracelet and ring, the new pieces flaunt sunbeam-like streaks that impart a subtle relief on the gold surface to intensify the flow of light. As with all Vintage Alhambra creations, each motif features a beaded contour and a central bead in white gold that take no less than 15 steps to complete.

Inspired by past Art Deco designs from the Tiffany Archives, the house’s latest collection Tiffany Edge reimagines diamond jewellery from an ultra-contemporary point of view. A graphic yellow gold staple-like accent joins multiple rows of brilliant-cut diamonds on platinum designs – a distinctly

Tiffany detail that’s resolutely chic yet sophisticated. The clean, pared-down lines of the 16 pieces – including earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and rings – allow for easy stacking and layering. For a pop of colour, go for pieces with stunning yellow diamonds.

This story first appeared in the Dec 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.