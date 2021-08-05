Style

Yuna on designing her favourite hoop earrings with Malaysian label ‘KIN

By Diandra Soliano
05 Aug 2021
Style
Yuna on designing her favourite hoop earrings with Malaysian label ‘KIN

“The only hoops I wear now are those by ‘KIN, I don’t wear other brands” says Yuna, internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter.

She has just teamed up with Malaysian demi-fine jewellers ‘KIN themselves. Out of the collaboration comes the limited-edition Yuna Hoops – 1.5″ hoop earrings with curved accents, available in 18k Gold Vermeil or Rhodium.

While Yuna has found stardom in music with international hit songs like “Crush” featuring Usher, she is also hailed as a fashion icon. Her cool and vibrant style has set and shaped trends, and a signature look for Yuna has always been her collection of accessories – more notably, her ‘KIN hoops.

‘KIN co-founders Athiya Hamid and Zaireen Iskandar share their enthusiasm about working alongside Yuna to create a new statement accessory. “We wanted to create a pair of hoops that represented her and that she could call her own, so we worked closely together on this unique piece. These are not your ordinary hoops; they are very much Yuna’s hoops,” they say.

Yuna adds, “I love that the design is very minimal and classy – it reminds me of a relaxing day out at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, looking at art and artefacts,”

To showcase the Yuna Hoops, ‘KIN and Yuna shot a campaign directed by Bibo Aswan, centred around a retro 1970s glam theme.

Here, Yuna shares the experience of co-designing her very own ‘KIN hoops.

You are known for always being well-accessorised, especially in hoops. What do you love about them and how do you like to wear them?

I love hoops because they immediately upgrade your whole outfit. You could be wearing a casual outfit like sweatpants and a sweater, but throw on a pair of hoops and the whole vibe immediately changes. I wear mine all the time for that confidence and style boost, even when I’m working from home!

Yuna

What do you like about the ‘KIN x Yuna hoops?

I love that they’re so unique! The design is very minimal and classy. It reminds me of a relaxing day out, like an excursion to the Getty Museum in Los Angeles to wander around looking at the art and artefacts.

How do you feel about Demi-Fine jewellery? Should women consider trying them out?

Definitely! I’m not a huge fan of fast fashion, and this includes fast or costume jewellery. They get ruined so fast. When I was younger, I went through so many pairs of hoops. In retrospect, knowing what I do now, I could have just invested in Demi-Fine jewellery as they would have lasted longer and been more sustainable. Many statement pieces these days are not available in Demi-Fine options which is very unfortunate, so I’m really happy that I found ‘KIN!

Yuna x 'KIN

What attracted you to a collaboration with ‘KIN?

I love quality jewellery! The only hoops I wear now are those by ‘KIN, I don’t wear other brands. It was a natural decision to collaborate with a label I love and trust.

Who do you think will enjoy wearing the ‘KIN x Yuna hoops?

The ‘KIN woman is definitely someone with a strong sense of self. I think someone like me would be drawn to them; someone who has gone through a lot and still remains true to herself. Someone who’s not afraid to shine and who knows how to care for herself and the people around her. She’ll put them on and feel confident that she can take on any challenges that come her way!

Yuna KIN

The limited-edition Demi-Fine Yuna Hoops are priced at RM720 for the Rhodium version and RM820 for the 18k Gold Vermeil edition. Purchase them at www.jewellerybykin.com while stocks last.

This story first appeared in Prestige Malaysia.

BR 03-92 Diver Red Bronze yuna Earrings fashion collaboration
);# }
Sign up to get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Diandra Soliano
Jewellery
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigesg

| VISIT OUR INSTAGRAM |