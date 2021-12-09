What’s Your Star Sign?: Zodiac Jewellery for Winter 2021

We take a look at some zodiac-inspired high jewellery, perfect for winter this year.

Our long-established fascination with the stars has led us to some celestial fine jewels and more…

Van Cleef & Arpels: Zodiaque Collection

The new Zodiaque collection from Van Cleef & Arpels draws inspiration from two of the Maison’s most cherished inspirations, nature and astronomy. It also references the coloured pendants from the 1970s. The 12 long necklaces in the collection reinterpret the signs of the Zodiac, with motifs adorning both sides of the medallions in gold and rare ornamental stone.

Jessie V E: Constellation collection

Jessie V E first designed her Constellation collection back in 2014. It’s been a bestseller since then — no small wonder, given that our fascination with the heavens dates back millennia. The designs are delicate, featuring rings, glittering necklaces and little hoop earrings dotted with your choice of star sign, which makes them great for giving, either for yourself or loved ones.

Chanel: Escale à Venise collection

Paying homage to the lion — both as a symbol of power and Gabrielle Chanel’s astrological sign — the new Escale à Venise high jewellery collection features the city’s patron saint, the Lion of St Mark, in a beautiful set of rings, earrings and necklaces. This ring features a blue 30.92-carat sapphire flanked by two diamond lion heads.

Gucci: Hortus Deliciarum

There’s a whole universe captured in Gucci’s second high-jewellery collection, Hortus Deliciarum, from exotic horticulture and majestic beasts to striking constellations. The Gucci nightfall necklace, inspired by a starry night sky, features an explosion of 57 fancy diamonds and 357 diamonds.

Shahla Karimi: Zodiac Reveal Rings

In Shahla Karimi’s Zodiac Reveal rings, diamonds representing stars are spread throughout the band, so ascertaining the constellation and wearer’s zodiac sign is like discovering a little secret. With a thick band of 14k ethical gold, the rings look best worn on the pinky finger.

This story first appeared on Prestige Hong Kong.