Six stylish smartwatches to own from Apple, Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer and more

More and more brands offering luxury smartwatches are leaving their marks in wearable tech through collaborations and their own ventures into the industry. With mobile brands like Apple and Samsung proving their success in this area, it’s only a matter of time for our favourite watchmakers to follow suit.

The California-based company recently introduced the seventh iteration of its Apple Watch, featuring a bigger display compared to its predecessors and much to fans’ delight, the QWERTY keyboard. On the other hand, back in August 2021, Samsung released its Galaxy Watch 4 series which boasts a 3-in-1 health sensor, allowing its wearer to measure their heart rate, take their ECGs, as well as read their body composition.

Although you may find all these features in most Fitbits, what sets these smartwatches apart is the style they exude.

If you love having a smartwatch to track your fitness levels along with all the benefits of smart technology on your wrist, but still want to add some style into the mix, we’ve got you sorted.



From Apple’s collaboration with Hermès to Garmin’s foray into fashion, here are the best fashionable luxury smartwatches to own in 2022.

Here are 6 stylish luxury smartwatches that should be on your radar:

The Apple Watch Hermès

Image credit: Apple

Perhaps the easiest decision is to go with Apple, but with the Hermès twist. Here, design meets innovation. Packaged in a sleek classic orange box that pays homage to the French luxury Maison, this variation of the Apple Watch allows you to customise your bands with the fashion label’s impeccable creations that come in nylon or leather. Although these straps will also fit other Apple Watches of the same case sizes, only the Apple Watch Hermès feature the exclusive Hermès watch faces. The case itself is also etched with the brand’s label, making it a treasure to those who own it.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected Watch

Sophie Turner wears the Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected Watch. Image credit: Louis Vuitton

Much like many smartwatches out there, you’ll be able to access your phone’s camera, contact list, as well as notifications from the watch. However, sticking to the heritage of the brand, this luxury smartwatch is the perfect companion for frequent travellers. The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up features easy access to your travel plans, boarding passes, and hotel reservations. Once you’ve reached your destination, you can explore Louis Vuitton’s iconic city guides straight from the watch itself. Here, you will also be provided shortcuts to make calls to an attraction, as well as directions.

TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4

Tennis legend Naomi Osaka wears TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4. Image credit: TAG Heuer

Avant-garde in design, this timepiece from the Swiss luxury watchmaker is making its mark in the wearable tech space. With ample features for wellness and health, the watch seamlessly takes its wearer from a business setting into their workout routines — even into the pool. An abundance in selection when it comes to the watch’s accessories allow you to make it your very own. For those on the go, the TAG Heuer Sports app now delivers guided workout routines, with industry-leading fitness information and sports tracking. The screen will light up with prompts, complete with animations, and the watch will vibrate to indicate that it’s time to move to the next move.

Mont Blanc Summit 2+

Image credit: Mont Blanc

With more than 1,100 customisation options available, the Mont Blanc Summit 2+ is the way to go should you require the ultimate luxury smartwatch. The biggest yet among the entire Mont Blanc smartwatch offerings, the brand adds the Outdoor Toolbox app, while extending the battery life up to 30%. This variant is also the first to provide an eSim solution from Wear OS by Google so you can head out the door completely sans your mobile phone without completely cutting you off from the connected world. The integrated speaker is a great feature to pair with the eSim solution, allowing you to hop on calls without earphones.

Breitling Exospace B55

Image credit: Breitling

This smart chronograph, tailor-made for aviation professionals and yachtsmen, showcases the special features that record flight and regatta times — “chrono flight” and “chromo regatta”. Although it does not come with LTE connectivity, the BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) will keep you updated on notifications from your phone wirelessly. This connection also allows the automatic UTC time correction to take place. Visibility plays a key role here, and Breitling utilises the high-intensity LCD backlights when you need to tell the time. Once that’s done, the screen will shut off so as to not disrupt a pilot’s vision by creating unnecessary reflections.

Garmin Lily

Image credit: Garmin

For the ladies reading this, the Garmin Lily will wear nicely if you have more petite wrists. To top it off, the smartwatch features menstrual cycle tracking (complete with markers for symptoms, flow and mood), pregnancy tracking and a morning report that alerts you of the day’s weather along with your daily events. The Lily comes in two variations, the classic, which uses Italian calf leather to encircle your wrist, and the sport, which features skin-friendly silicone straps. But fret not — no matter which dial that your heart desires, the straps are interchangeable, so you can wear the same watch for multiple occasions.

