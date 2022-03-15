A red Chanel J12, Vacheron Constantin taps into blockchain, and Panerai’s new store: The latest in the watch world

What’s buzzing in the watch industry this month:

Seeing red

One of three creations in Chanel’s latest Haute Horlogerie Red Edition collection, the J12 X-Ray Red Edition Rouge reveals the watch’s trademark transparent silhouette with an unexpected touch of red, one of the maison’s signature colours. Set on a fixed white gold bezel, as well as indicating the hours on the dial, a total of 58 baguette-cut rubies endow the numbered and limited 12-piece model its unique and sophisticated character. Arnaud Chastaingt, director of Chanel’s Watchmaking Creation Studio, describes the striking hue best: “There is nothing faint-hearted about red! It has an uncompromising elegance.”

Exclusive service

Vacheron Constantin watch owners now benefit from a digital certificate of ownership based on blockchain technology – a guarantee of unfalsifiable product authenticity and infallible proof of traceability. Accessible via The Hour Club website, this digital development will be effective for all collections from the beginning of this year. All buyers of new or pre-owned Vacheron Constantin watches can obtain a digital certificate after registering on the website and recording the watch’s unique number either via a scan of the new guarantee card or an engraved number found on the caseback.

New store unveiled

Panerai welcomes a new flagship concept store in Geneva at 21 Rue du Rhône, one of the world’s most prestigious streets. Named Modularità Espressiva, the duplex is the first of its kind that showcases the sophistication of Swiss watchmaking artistry alongside distinctive Italian design. A key highlight is an Art-Deco-inspired bar, which functions as a cafe, as well as an interactive rotating shelf in which customers can play with and discover their favourite strap and case combinations. Marking the store opening is the exclusive Luminor Geneva Boutique Special Edition – a limited run of 121 pieces featuring a 44mm matte black case composed of titanium with DLC coating.

Keep in line

The Excalibur Gully Monotourbillon, Roger Dubuis’ second Urban Art Tribe timepiece, features the unmistakable flair of graffiti-turned-studio artist, Gully. Reimagining the iconic model’s astral hallmark by merging it with graffiti, the French artist drew from his very first street works showcasing his signature single-line technique to create “Gully”. Inspired by spray paint used in urban art, the maison’s watchmakers filled the letters on the eight-piece limited edition with luminescent coloured lacquer, while the hour markers and the hands are filled with Super-LumiNova. Driven by the calibre RD512SQ with a 72-hour power reserve, the 42mm watch boasts a dark grey DLC titanium case and is presented on an interchangeable black calf leather strap.

Book launch

MB&F: The First Fifteen Years is a 312-page catalogue raisonné containing information about every timepiece produced by the maison from 2005 to 2020, including prototypes and pieces that were not officially announced before. While a catalogue raisonné is relatively common in the art world, it has never been done for a watch brand. Written by watch experts Suzanne Wong and William Massena, the book boasts over 400 photographs, documents all 160 product variations and indicates details such as the model name, reference number, materials, years in production and the quantity produced. Its print run is 2,000 copies, with the first 1,500 reserved for MB&F and its partners, presented in a special protective box made of the same high-density foam used to package MB&F timepieces. The remaining 500 copies will be sold via publishing house Editions de La Martinière’s network of stores from October without the special packaging.

Auction news

The Omega Museum has acquired the Speedmaster once owned by famed American novelist, Ralph Ellison. Having received intense interest at a Phillips auction in New York, the historic timepiece will return to its original home in Biel, Switzerland, where it will be displayed for museum visitors. In 1953, Ellison became the first African-American writer to win the National Book Award for Fiction for his highly acclaimed 1952 novel, Invisible Man. The author’s Speedmaster was delivered to the US in 1968 and Ellison was interviewed and photographed wearing it on his wrist shortly after. It is known that he continued to wear the timepiece for over 25 years until his passing in 1994.

(Main and featured image: Panerai)

This story first appeared on the March 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.