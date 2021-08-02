The newest versions of the Divas’ Dream Divissima Emeralds from Bvlgari unites irresistible style and jewellery-making expertise to reveal a new chapter of the fascinating Bvlgari Watches Colour Treasures journey.

As the name implies, the iridescent mother of pearl dial in the watch is emboldened by eight brilliant-cut emeralds in a vivid shade of green, set amongst waves of diamonds. More importantly, the sophisticated white gold architecture on its case also gives a sense of lightness and motion to the distinctive fan-shaped motifs – which is a signature of the Divas’ Dream collection – that surround the dials. Overall, the new watch artfully combines brilliant gems in daring ways, confirming the Italian jeweller as the master of coloured gemstones.

This story first appeared in Prestige Indonesia.