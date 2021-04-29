Chanel Horlogerie reveals its Watches and Wonders 2021 collection with 14 dazzling timepieces. In this interview with the director of Chanel’s Watchmaking Creation Studio, Arnaud Chastaingt, we discover his passion and the inspirations behind the 2021 collection.

Inspired by electronic music culture, this immersive capsule collection marries Chanel’s classic pieces with radically contrasting graphic and colours. Discover some of the highlights, including the J12 with a design that embodies the spirit of the 90s electro vibe.

J12 Electro Watch

This limited edition of 1,255 pieces is crafted with highly resistant black ceramic, steel case, and sapphire caseback. The J12 Caliber 12.1 steel comes with a unidirectional rotating bezel with neon rainbow-coloured indicators and numerals that provide the timepiece an electric feel. Setting the pace for the collection, the J12 is introduced in four different interpretations of fine watchmaking.

Aside from individual pieces, there is also a J12 Electro Box comprising 12 unique timepieces. “I created the J12 Electro Box as a performance,” says Arnaud Chastaingt.

The Première Electro

Limited to 555 pieces in the world, Chastaingt has included the Chaîne Triple Tour—in full black with a coloured leather braided to its chain. Also available is the Première Electro Box, whose chronomatic display of seven timepieces form a vibrant graphic polyptych.

Code Coco

A limited edition of 255 pieces, Code Coco offers an unexpected twist with a black steel case and a fluorescent matte pink leather band with black varnish.

Boy.Friend Electro

Opting for electric pink like Code Coco — but just for the lining — the Boy.Friend Electro comes in a limited number of just 55 pieces. The steel bezel is set with 64 brilliant-cut diamonds (~0.71 carat) and a black dial with robot pattern set with 78 brilliant-cut diamonds (~0.12 carat).

(All images: Chanel)

For more information, visit Chanel Horlogerie.

This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.