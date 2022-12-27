Exquisite black timepieces for that special woman

Need a gift for that special woman this festive season? Look no further than these newly launched black timepieces set with dazzling diamonds.

Vacheron Constantin Égérie Creative Edition in a 37mm white gold case fully set with diamonds, black translucide enamel dial with pleated pattern and white gold diamond-set Burano lace-inspired motif, mother-of-pearl moons behind plique-à-jour enamel clouds and self-winding calibre 1088 L.

Breguet Reine de Naples 8918 in a 36.5mm by 28.45mm white gold case and diamond-set bezel, black Grand Feu enamel dial with a pear-cut diamond at 6 o’clock and automatic manufacture calibre 537/3.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Slim Monogram Dentelle Black quartz-movement watch in a 28mm or 33mm steel case and diamond-set bezel, and black-lacquered dial with diamond-set Monogram Flowers.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Made of Makers programme, in which the maison partners with artists and craftsmen outside of watchmaking, sees renowned lettering artist Alex Trochut join forces with the manufacture. The Spaniard has created the 1931 Alphabet – a modern Art Deco-inspired lettering that’s now offered as a personalisation option for engraving a Reverso caseback.

This story first appeared in the Dec 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.