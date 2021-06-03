Grand Seiko celebrates its 140th anniversary with the new 9F86 quartz GMT timepiece

Deeply inscribed within the brand’s DNA since day one, the ‘always one step ahead of the rest’ philosophy of Grand Seiko has continued its 140-year legacy celebrating the very special year through the 9F86 quartz GMT watch – the newest addition to the Sport collection.

Caught on the first glimpse, the dial of the new 9F86 quartz GMT sees a yellow-sunshine shade in hue. The stainless-steel case is simply crisp but yet muscularly sharp in shape with Zaratsu polished surfaces – a perfect design for sport and day-to-day use.

Every detail – at its core – is meticulously sculptured for the best definiteness of time, as well as precision which only that of Caliber 9F86 could deliver. Besides, the night and day hours indicated by the GMT hand of matching colour can also be read instantly on the spot due to the two-tone dial ring. While the use of two colours of LumiBrite – green for the hour hand, minute hand and indexes including blue for the GMT hand – sets the seal on the legibility at night, the ceramic scratch-free bezel also enables the time to be read at a stroke without any error in the GMT 24-hour format.

Being claimed as the world’s highest performance quartz watch owing to its superb specifications comprising of an instant date change, a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, a 20-bar water resistance and magnetic resistance of 16,000 A/m – this latest member to the Sport family has been made idyllic for any occasion. Whether it’s out and about in the sports field or rushing through errands from day to night, it’s a versatile timepiece that works well for all.

The new model is available in three colours: gold, red and blue. But, only 2,021 limited-edition, gold-chromatic dials are to be on offer while red and blue accents are to join the main Grand Seiko collection.

All three 9F86 quartz GMT timepieces will be available in June 2021 selected Grand Seiko retail stores worldwide.

