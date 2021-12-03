Green: The undisputed watch colour of 2021

We present the undisputed watch colour of the year, featured in an eclectic array of tones and iterations, ranging from flashy to rugged.

Rolex

The manufacture unveiled four versions of the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 flaunting a new fluted dial motif and this unexpected palm pattern. Evoking lush, vibrant tropical forests in varying green tones, the refreshing motif adorns three of the new watches. Pictured here is the first model in Oystersteel with an Oyster bracelet. The arresting palm decor also graces the golden dial of a second watch – a yellow Rolesor version combining Oystersteel and yellow gold fitted with an Oyster bracelet, and the silver dial of the third reference, an Everose Rolesor version with Oystersteel and Everose gold on a Jubilee bracelet. The classic Datejust 36 is equipped with calibre 3235 and carries the Superlative Chronometer certification.

Find out more here

Breitling

Limited to just 25 pieces, the commanding Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillon 42 Bentley Limited Edition features a 42mm red gold case, rectangular chronograph pushers, gold-brown alligator strap and transparent sapphire caseback that reveals the stunning movement with its gold oscillating weight. The highlights of the timepiece: the special chronograph tourbillon calibre and cage that can be seen through the dial, swathed in its distinctive green reminiscent of the British racing colour associated with other models in the Breitling and Bentley collaboration. Powered by the manufacture‘s Calibre B21, the COSC-certified tourbillon movement has a power reserve of about 55 hours.

Find out more here

Bvlgari

The jeweller honours its historical roots by journeying to the splendour of the Baths of Caracalla in the Roman Empire – its paved fan-shaped floors being the inspiration for the dial of three new Divina Mosaica jewellery watches. The first is the Divina Mosaica Minute Repeater, which houses the world’s thinnest striking movement in a white gold case set with diamonds arranged in a repeated fan pattern. The other two models are the Divina Mosaica Pink Sapphire and Divina Mosaica Tsavorite, pictured above. Playing on chromatic contrasts, the mosaic fan motif is arranged in graduated verdant tones on a dial of 282 baguette-cut gems of diamonds and 260 tsavorites. This aesthetic is carried through to the 37mm white gold case, bezel and lugs for an elegant finish. The magnificent timepiece is equipped with the mechanical self-winding manufacture movement Calibre BVL 191 and is presented with a green alligator strap.

Find out more here

Patek Philippe

Launched in 2015 as a platinum model, then in rose gold in 2019, the latest Ref. 5905/1A-001 combines two practical complications: a self-winding flyback chronograph and a patented annual calendar. The sought-after model is reinterpreted in its very first sporty steel version with an integrated steel bracelet. The dial flaunts a new elegant and modern sunburst olive green, which ensures great legibility for the additional functions – a central chronograph hand, large 60-minute subdial at 6 o’clock and three day/date/month apertures arranged in an arc for instant reading of the annual calendar indications. There is also a day/night indicator at 6 o’clock, which is useful for ensuring accurate date setting. The polished 42mm steel case features a sophisticated construction with a concave bezel and recessed sides. Visible through an exhibition caseback, the calibre CH 28-520 QA 24H remains faithful to the traditional column wheel for the transmission of chronograph commands. The patented annual calendar automatically requires only one correction yearly, on March 1.

Find out more here

Cartier

Created in 1917, the first Cartier Tank watch was made available in a vermeil version. Showcasing a black or burgundy dial and large gold logo, the maison opted for elegant simplicity instead, freeing itself from traditional watchmaking codes. Still evocative of the spirit of the ‘80s, the new Tank Must watch with a quartz movement is available in three rich monochromatic colours that are inherent in Cartier’s DNA: red, blue and green (pictured). Boasting rounded brancards, the elegant 33.7mm by 25.5mm large steel model sports a full chromatic look enhanced by a minimalist dial without Roman numerals or rail tracks and a matching leather strap.

Find out more here

Jaeger-LeCoultre

Decked out in a sunray-brushed, deep green lacquered dial reminiscent of the lush pine forests surrounding the manufacture in the Vallée de Joux,

the Reverso Tribute Small Seconds in Green revisits the use of colour that distinguished the timepiece in its early days. Going back to its roots in the game of polo, Jaeger-LeCoultre collaborated with Casa Fagliano yet again to create a calf leather strap in a matching verdant hue featuring the renowned polo bootmaker’s signature design. The slender 45.6mm by 27.4mm steel case houses the manually wound mechanical manufacture Calibre 822/2 with a 42-hour power reserve.

Find out more here

Panerai

The Italian manufacture adds the perpetual calendar to two 44mm references in different case materials and colours – the Luminor Perpetual Calendar Goldtech and Luminor Perpetual Calendar Platinumtech, pictured above. Both editions house the original, in-house automatic P.4100 movement with a three-day power reserve. Intuitive adjustments made through the crown permit changes to the day, date, month and year without using a tool. Featured with the hour and minute hands is an independent 12-hour GMT hand and 24-hour subdial at 9 o’clock with small seconds and a day/night indicator. The Luminor Perpetual Calendar Platinumtech is one of the manufacture’s few references produced using the proprietary platinum alloy. Its sunbrushed green dial is an sophisticated companion for the precious metal, as well as its two accompanying brown straps in alligator and rubber. Only 100 pieces of each reference will be available exclusively at Panerai boutiques.

Find out more here

Omega

Fans of the versatile Seamaster Aqua Terra range can now look forward to the addition of a seconds hand, which is included on 10 models in 38mm

and nine editions in a 41mm diameter. Featured here is the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150m Co-Axial Master Chronometer Small Seconds 38mm boasting an eye-catching combination of Sedna gold and stainless steel. The all-new sunbrushed light green dial is distinguished by a date window at 6 o’clock and small seconds subdial featuring a Sedna gold ring set with diamonds. The timepiece is further complemented by Sedna gold hands filled with white Super-LumiNova, as well as diamond-set indexes in Sedna gold. Presented on a deep green leather strap, the watch is powered by the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre 8802 with a 55-hour power reserve.

Find out more here

Piaget

The Altiplano Ultimate Concept “Tribute to La Côte-aux-Fées” is a special edition dedicated to the Swiss Jura village, where Georges Édouard Piaget established his eponymous watch company. The forest green of the bridge, screws, hands and dial are reminiscent of a typical spring or summer’s day in the hills and fields surrounding the manufacture’s home for almost 150 years. The rich hue is a beautiful contrast against the cobalt alloy case, which is so thin that a mere 0.12mm separates the movement from the wearer’s skin. The main plate on the 41mm tribute piece is inscribed with “1874”, the year of the company’s founding. Adding an elegant finish is a matching alligator leather strap.

Find out more here

This story first appeared in the Nov 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.