Verdant Vision: These new timepieces prove green is in

With a slew of new green models ranging from classic to avant garde, it looks like the shade is set to be a staple.

ROLEX

The archetype of the classic watch exemplified by Rolex, the Datejust has spanned eras while retaining the enduring codes that have made it so recognisable. Here, the dial of the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 in yellow gold with a President bracelet features a striking new olive-green floral motif comprising 24 flowers in sunray, matte or grained finishes. A diamond set in the centre lights up each bloom, adding to the sparkle of 46 brilliant-cut diamonds on the bezel. Equipped with the calibre 2236 boasting a 55-hour power reserve, the timepiece carries the Superlative Chronometer certification that ensures a consistent, excellent performance.

AUDEMARS PIGUET

For the first time, the Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon GMT’s sandblasted titanium case is topped with a green ceramic bezel for an avant-garde look. Visible through the dial and sapphire caseback, the hand-wound Calibre 2954 has evolved to feature evocative green CVD-coloured inserts that contrast against the movement’s architectural black PVD bridges, adding to the 44mm model’s high-tech aesthetic. Pink gold hands covered with luminescent coating and the applied AP monogram at 12 o’clock are echoed by the pink gold-toned flying tourbillon cage and escapement components peeking through openworked bridges.

IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN

The manufacture unveils an enhanced collection of 37mm Portofino models as part of a comprehensive update to the women’s line. Aside from sapphire glass casebacks, the entire range is now equipped with IWC-manufactured movements from the 32000 calibre family with an automatic pawl winding system and a five-day power reserve. The classic Portofino Automatic 37 range now welcomes six additions in steel or 5N gold, including two with diamond-set bezels. Pictured here is a steel variant with a green dial featuring 12 diamonds and an all-new five-link steel bracelet with a quick-change system. The eco-conscious will appreciate that IWC now offers fully traceable Swiss calf leather straps with a unique code that can be used to track the source of the material online.

LOUIS VUITTON

Awarded the Diver’s Watch Prize at last year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), the Tambour Street Diver now boasts two new shades: a vivid orange and this earthy olive green. Carved from a block of steel, the 44mm watch incorporates the automatic ETA 2895 movement and luminescent indexes. Its screw-down crown guarantees water resistance to 100m, ensuring an effortless transition from urban escapades to diving adventures. As for the rubber strap, it is interchangeable and ready to tackle the most hectic of lifestyles.

HUBLOT

First launched in 2020, the Big Bang Integrated welcomes four new monochrome shades to the collection, each a limited edition of 250 pieces. The colourways represent the elements of water, earth and wood: an indigo blue from the Majorelle Garden and the streets of Chefchaouen in Morocco; a sky blue from the South Seas; a sand beige from the deserts and the beaches of the Caribbean; and a jungle green from tropical forests, as seen here. Housed in a 42mm case, the watch is equipped with the HUB1280 calibre boasting a three-day power reserve, as well as a slimmer design, new architecture, enhanced legibility and functionality. It is also accompanied by an integrated bracelet featuring three bevelled and chamfered links with polished and satin-finished surfaces.

PATEK PHILIPPE

Promising elegance at any time of day is the Ref. 4910/1200A-011 Twenty~4 manchette quartz watch, pictured here. One of three new ladies’ references launched earlier this year by the manufacture, this steel model is adorned with a sunburst dial in a refined, contemporary olive green shade. Applied white gold numerals of 12 and 6, trapeze-shaped hour-markers and rounded baton-type hands with luminescent coating provide a perfect contrast for easy legibility. A total of 36 Top Wesselton Pure diamonds set on either side of the dial accentuate the original shape of the Art Deco-inspired cambered two-tier rectangular case. Composed of three rows of entirely hand-polished links, the bracelet is distinguished by an ultra-comfortable construction and a fold-over clasp.

BELL & ROSS

In line with the manufacture’s sporty-chic BR 05 family launched in 2019, the new BR 05 Skeleton Green appeals to the urban explorer with more compact dimensions and angular lines. The exposed automatic BR-CAL-322 calibre and dial assembly are based on a complex construction. The watch mechanism is placed under a green-tinted crystal, followed by a flange housing the indexes. A transparent caseback allows one to admire the swinging oscillating weight with a design inspired by a sports car’s wheel trim. The 500-piece limited edition is made of steel with alternating polished and satin finishes. Apart from a model with an integrated steel bracelet, the 40mm watch is also available on a green rubber strap, as seen here.

This story first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore